ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

China's vice premier urges stabilisation of supply chains

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago

BEIJING, April 18 (Reuters) - China’s supply chains must be stabilised amid COVID-19 outbreaks, and the government will create a “white list” of key industrial firms, exporters and importers, the official Xinhua news agency quoted Vice Premier Liu He as saying.

Liu said in meeting that the national uniform passes for key logistics operators should be granted adequately, and access shall not be limited on the ground of waiting for COVID-19 test results, Xinhua said on Monday.

Growing COVID flare-ups in China have disrupted the country’s logistics chains, clogging highways and ports, stranding workers and shutting countless factories. (Reporting by Beijing Newsroom; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Comments / 0

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

China ‘preparing for war’ with US, expert warns

Jonathan D.T. Ward, a global consultant on U.S.-China relations, said in a Tuesday Fox Business interview that he believes China is preparing for a war with the U.S. as well as its neighboring Asian countries. Ward is the author of “China’s Vision of Victory” and leads the U.S.-China relations consulting...
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Supply Chains#Xinhua News Agency#Covid#Beijing Newsroom
Daily Mail

The Chinese letter that proves Australia's worst fears are becoming reality: Leaked document shows the communist superpower IS planning a military base off Australian shores and has been for YEARS

A secret document has lifted the lid on China's intention to set up a permanent military base in the Solomon Islands, just 2000km from Australia's east coast. The leaked letter of intent penned in 2020 by a Beijing-backed engineering firm shows how the communist superpower is seeking a base of operations for naval forces for the next '75 years'.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
China
Reuters

China, Pakistan share concern about sanctions on Russia, China says

BEIJING, March 22 (Reuters) - China and Pakistan share concern about "spill-over effects of unilateral sanctions" on Russia over its war against Ukraine and called for a ceasefire and diplomatic resolution of the crisis, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Tuesday. Old allies China and Pakistan have refrained from condemning...
CHINA
AFP

China must 'pay price' for Russia backing, says US senator in Taiwan

China must pay a greater price for backing Russia's invasion of Ukraine, a senior United States senator said Friday, during a trip to Taiwan in which American lawmakers vowed that Washington would not abandon the island. "We are going to start making China pay a greater price for what they are doing all over the world.
FOREIGN POLICY
americanmilitarynews.com

China demands US stop dealing with Taiwan; launches war drills as 6 US lawmakers visit

China launched war drills around Taiwan and demanded U.S. officials stop interacting with Taiwan after six U.S. lawmakers made a surprise visit to the island this week. On Thursday, Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-Wen shared a photo welcoming Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Bob Menendez (D-NJ), Sens. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), Richard Burr (R-NC), Rob Portman (R-OH), Ben Sasse (R-KS) and Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-TX).
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

China conducts major military drills near Taiwan and issues stark warning as US delegation visits

China conducted military drills around Taiwan on Friday and expressed its outrage as a delegation from the US Congress visited the island.China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) dispatched forces including destroyers, frigates, bombers and fighters to the region, and conducted joint combat alert patrols and drills including maritime assault, in the forefront of the East China Sea and in waters and aerial territory around Taiwan, reported China’s state-run Global Times newspaper.In a statement Senior Colonel Shi Yi, spokesperson for the PLA’s Eastern Theatre Command, said that the operation was a direct response to the US’s recent “wrong signals” on the...
POLITICS
Reuters

Reuters

406K+
Followers
316K+
Post
194M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy