The Columbiana County Retired Teachers’ Association and the Educational Service Center will be sponsoring a pre-retirement seminar on April 27. A representative will present step-by-step information for educators planning their retirement in the next 12 to 18 months. The seminar will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Educational Service Center on Saltwell Road, Lisbon. Columbiana County educators can register for the seminar at tinyurl.com/CCRTAseminar. For information teachers can contact the ESC at 330-424-9591. Pictured from left, the members of the Columbiana County Retired Teachers’ Association Rosemary Bruehler, Jerry Barnes and Colleen McCoy. (Submitted photo)

COLUMBIANA COUNTY, OH ・ 29 DAYS AGO