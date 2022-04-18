Public record for April 18, 2022

Rock County

Reported

THEFT at 9:55 a.m. Friday, April 15, in the 2600 block of Canterbury Lane, Janesville. A woman said someone used her personal identifying information to try to buy four iPhones from AT&T Wireless without her permission. Her bank account was charged $800 during the scam.

BURGLARY at 6:30 p.m. Friday, April 15, at EastSide Storage, 1001 Highway 14, Janesville. Multiple storage units were damaged with an undisclosed number of items stolen. Police said the storage units don’t have an operating security camera system.

BURGLARY at 6:12 a.m. Saturday, April 16, in the 1100 block of Cherry Street, Janesville. A woman said someone stole her home security camera.