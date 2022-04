YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Caroline J. Lederman, 70, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 23, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown surrounded by her family. Caroline was born on July 5, 1951 in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Joseph and Julia Tyma Paskevitch. Caroline had a passion...

