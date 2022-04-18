Editorial: Jo Morrison was a true servant of the Lord

Dr. Norman Duane Love, passed away quietly on April 16th, 2022 at the age of 83. He is survived by his wife Suzanne of 59 years and their four children, Aaron, Heather (Constantino), Nathan, and Amber (Perkins), their spouses and their 7 grandchildren, Hannah, Ben, Isabella, Catie, Joe, Grace and Nick. He is also survived by his sister Ruth Charlene Musial and several nieces and nephews. He sang with The Faithful Men at Fairview United Methodist Church where he volunteered in the food pantry. Norm earned his PhD in Physics from Michigan State and was appointed as a faculty professor at Maryville College from 1967 - 1977. After which he became a Software Engineer Consultant for Hewlett Packard from which he retired. Norman will always be remembered fondly for his love of a good pirate dad joke, his hobby farm, and his absolute devotion to his family here in Maryville and his home town in Howell MI. Viewing will be on Friday April 22nd for family and close friends from 3:00-5:00pm at Smith Chapel. Reception to follow from 5:00 - 7:00pm for all at the Life Event Center. In lieu of flowers please donate to either the Fairview United Methodist Faithful Men or the Fairview United Methodist Church's Food Pantry, 2508 Old Niles Ferry Rd, Maryville, TN 37803. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.

