Editorial: Jo Morrison was a true servant of the Lord
By Email
Kingsport Times-News
2 days ago
Jo Morrison of Kingsport was charming and delightful, all smiles and all giving. She loved to talk and enjoyed meeting new people. Close friends, of which there were many, would say that she was as good as they get, and more. She lived 105 years of a wonderful life...
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — An enormous cross that can be seen throughout most of the Pigeon Forge area is shined on the evening of Good Friday. Pigeon Forge's Department of Tourism announced the lighting on Thursday. The cross is around 110 feet tall and weighs around 60,000 pounds, made with a steel framework and covered with painted metal. Officials said it can be seen throughout most of the city.
Years after a teenaged Null Wallen worked the farm of Floyd and Florence Willis Robinson in rural Lee County, Virginia, he met and married Florence’s niece Pearl Johnson. By this time the Robinsons had moved to the next house over, known as “the Gilliam place.” Null and Pearl began housekeeping in the house he’d lived in with the Robinsons when he’d worked for the family.
Editor’s Note: Local pastors partner with us to bring a message of hope and comfort to readers twice a week. Look for it on Sundays and Wednesdays. Happy Easter! What greater day can there be for people of the Christian faith? It is the day that reminds us why we are Christians. The Bible tells us that Jesus was born of a virgin and lived a life that was perfectly obedient to God. He taught the masses, healed the sick, gave sight to the blind and even raised the dead. Yet, without Easter, would we really “worship” him?
ELIZABETHTON — Many people in Carter County have expressed their opinion on the demand from the Freedom from Religion Foundation to end the city of Elizabethton’s display of three crosses atop Lynn Mountain. One person who has spoken loudly in the letter which started the controversy has not spoken much on the controversy. Karen Heineman is an attorney and is the Patrick O’Reiley Legal Fellow with the Freedom from Religion group. She said she wrote the city about the crosses after the organization was contacted by an Elizabethton resident who objected to the city spending its revenue on maintaining the crosses.
A bill that would create a common-law marriage between “one man” and “one woman” is advancing in the Tennessee State Capitol. But the bill is the center of controversy as the original draft did away with age requirements for the new form of marriage in Tennessee.
This recount is based on what Summer Wells’ mother and grandmother told News Channel 11 in on-camera interviews about the day of June 15. KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL)- As this week marks 10 months since Summer Wells was reported missing from her Hawkins County home, News Channel 11 is working to find answers. News Channel 11 […]
Who doesn't love a good creepy story? I know I do! It seems like there's no shortage of creepy tunnels in the United States, and many have some kind of creepy story with them. however is said to be a "portal to hell" it's even been dubbed the "most haunted tunnel in the world." Cut the lights, and cue the scary music.
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Legendary businessman and philanthropist Bill Gatton has died. A close family contact said Gatton died today at Bristol Regional Medical Center. He was 89 years old. A native of Bremen, Kentucky, Gatton moved to Bristol, Tennessee in 1969 and purchased the Chevrolet and Cadillac dealership on State Street. In the following […]
KINGSPORT - Patsy “Pat” Pearson Winstead, 91, of Kingsport went to be with the Lord on Monday, April 18, 2022. A graveside service will be conducted at 11am on Thursday, April 21, 2022 at Oak Hill Memorial Park with Pastor Scott Young officiating. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery by 10:50am.
JONESBOROUGH - Cheryl Chamblee Rodgers, age 73, of Jonesborough, TN passed away after a courageous 26-year battle with cancer on April 15th, 2022, one day shy of her 74th Birthday. She was born on April 16th,1948, in Jackson MS, but when she was very young her family moved to Birmingham,...
Rebecca “Becky” Jean Letterman, 66, went home to be with the Lord on April 15, 2022, at Holston Valley Medical Center after a courageous battle with lung cancer. Becky was of the Baptist faith. She was born and raised in Washington County and resided in Kingsport. Becky was a 1973 graduate of Daniel Boone High School. She retired from Fluor Daniels and she loved her work family and friends.
While I was searching the Kingsport Times and Kingsport News for stories on the early days of the space program, I accidentally typed “April 1859” instead of “April 1959.” Before I corrected the search, I scanned the stories to see if anything interesting popped up. One story quickly caught my eye.
Black churches in Washington D.C. have served as a staple in the D.C. area for generations, but their congregations have disappeared in recent decades due to gentrification. According to Politico, in 2000, the Black population of Washington D.C. was 59%, but in the past two decades, the Latino and Asian populations in the area have increased, bringing the Black population down to 41%. Additionally, gentrification has pushed the cost of living and rent in the city to levels unseen.
BIG STONE GAP, VA - Ronald W. Bishop -78, passed away on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, with his family by his side. Ronald was born on January 19, 1944, in West Palm Beach Florida the son of the late Elmer and Virginia (Lee) Bishop, he was the oldest of seven children "and the handsomest.” He attended Dryden High School where he played football. After high school he began his career at Clinch Haven Farms as a "milk delivery man". He then joined the Rock Dust plant for several more years. At about the age of 45, he started his own professional janitorial cleaning service. His company contracted with several local large organizations, Lonesome Pine Hospital, Mountain Empire Community College, and the Bolt Factory in Duffield, Virginia before his retirement. After retirement he liked to fish and hunt. He was a classic car enthusiast. He will be sorely missed by his family and friends.
LOWE's BEND, TN- Abrella Jo Neace Krause, age 86, died peacefully in her own home at Lowe's Bend, Hickman County, TN on March 1. She was born on Little's Creek, Breathitt County, KY in a log cabin her parents, Henry and Lily Neace, built, on Dec. 2, 1935 and brought into this world with the help of a mid-wife.
Dr. Norman Duane Love, passed away quietly on April 16th, 2022 at the age of 83. He is survived by his wife Suzanne of 59 years and their four children, Aaron, Heather (Constantino), Nathan, and Amber (Perkins), their spouses and their 7 grandchildren, Hannah, Ben, Isabella, Catie, Joe, Grace and Nick. He is also survived by his sister Ruth Charlene Musial and several nieces and nephews. He sang with The Faithful Men at Fairview United Methodist Church where he volunteered in the food pantry. Norm earned his PhD in Physics from Michigan State and was appointed as a faculty professor at Maryville College from 1967 - 1977. After which he became a Software Engineer Consultant for Hewlett Packard from which he retired. Norman will always be remembered fondly for his love of a good pirate dad joke, his hobby farm, and his absolute devotion to his family here in Maryville and his home town in Howell MI. Viewing will be on Friday April 22nd for family and close friends from 3:00-5:00pm at Smith Chapel. Reception to follow from 5:00 - 7:00pm for all at the Life Event Center. In lieu of flowers please donate to either the Fairview United Methodist Faithful Men or the Fairview United Methodist Church's Food Pantry, 2508 Old Niles Ferry Rd, Maryville, TN 37803. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Ellen Jenelle Burchfield Nelson, 79, was born on July 14, 1942 in Church Hill, TN, and went home to be with the Lord on April 11, 2022 at Methodist North Hospital after a courageous battle with cancer. A visitation will be held from 5:00-7:00 PM on Monday, April 18, 2022,...
Graham Leroy “Lee” Fisher passed away peacefully after spending the day with his daughters by his side on April 11, 2022. Lee was born August 29, 1946 to Powell Graham Fisher and Anne Laurie Sumner Fisher in Kingsport, Tennessee. Lee grew up attending First Christian Church in Kingsport, TN and continued his affiliation with the Christian Church throughout his life.
BULLS GAP - Ronald David “Ron” Grizzel, 63, of Bulls Gap, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, April 14, 2022 at the Holston Valley Medical Center after a brief illness. He was born to the late Jimmie Gilbert and Billie Jean (Brewer) Grizzel in Kingsport.
KINGSPORT - David Stamper, age 73 of Kingsport, entered into eternity on Friday, April 15, 2022. David was born on January 30, 1949 in Kingsport, TN to Dan and Eula Stamper. David loved his family and he loved everything that was outdoors related. He enjoyed boating, fishing, his moonshine, and going to the beach. David had a way of making everyone feel special and he never met a stranger.
Comments / 0