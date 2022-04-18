ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol, TN

Rhodes dominates the Truck Series return to Bristol Dirt Featured

By Kaleb Vestal
Speedway Digest
Speedway Digest
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

After sweeping both stages one and two, defending Truck Series champion Ben Rhodes wins the 2022 Pinty's Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway after a tough battle with Carson Hocevar “I thought we gave it away for a moment,” said Rhodes who drives the #99 Toyota Tundra for ThorSport Racing talking...

speedwaydigest.com

