ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henrico County, VA

Being ‘Mr. Bus Driver’ wasn’t just a job

By Anna Bryson
Henrico Citizen
Henrico Citizen
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gqlTN_0fCCMoNy00
Campbell Gravatt in 2021. (Provided photo)

For the first 55 years of his life, Campbell Gravatt showed his family tough love.

But his hard exterior seemed to melt when he decided to become a school bus driver for Henrico County Public Schools 15 years ago.

When he came home from work, he had a smile on his face that his family had never seen before, his daughter, Kasi Conor, said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ur4Uf_0fCCMoNy00

He had worked for Dominion Energy for 25 years and wanted something fun to do in his retirement. His family was surprised that he chose to drive a school bus.

But that bus became his pride and joy as he grew to love the children. A softer side of his personality came out.

He washed the bus in his driveway nearly every week because he wanted his kids to ride the cleanest and shiniest bus in town.

On days when the routes were backed up, he would joke with his kids that they would be on time no matter what because his bus had a Hemi engine. Every holiday season, the kids would bring “Mr. Bus Driver” presents, which Gravatt said were his job benefits.

Being Mr. Bus Driver wasn’t just a job for Gravatt. It saved his life, his wife said.

He drove the bus until he was told that he couldn’t drive anymore.

Gravatt had to retire last month because his cancer has progressed.

“He didn’t want to give it up,” Conor said. “I honestly think if he could, he would have driven it while doing chemo because those kids would have been his treatment.”

Gravatt is now in hospice and can’t speak, but he had one last request.

He wants his sparkling clean school bus at his funeral.

* * *

Do you know someone who works in public or private education in Henrico County and is deserving of being profiled in this weekly section? E-mail Anna Bryson, the Henrico Citizen’s education reporter and Report for American corps member, at anna@henricocitizen.com.

Make a tax-deductible donation to support Anna’s work, and RFA will match it dollar for dollar. Sign up here for her free weekly education newsletter.

Comments / 2

Related
WLTX.com

Child slapped by school bus driver in Virginia, police say

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. — Editor's Note: The video above originally aired in October 2021. The Stafford County Sheriff's Office confirmed that an investigation is underway into an allegation that a bus driver assaulted an elementary school student Wednesday afternoon. The incident is being investigated by Sgt. J. W. Kyle,...
STAFFORD COUNTY, VA
Newswatch 16

Students jump into action to help bus driver

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A scary situation in Wilkes-Barre could have been a lot worse. But some quick-thinking high school students saved the day. It happened on Blackman Street in Wilkes-Barre Township Monday afternoon. "I looked up front, and I could see the bus driver's face, in his mirror,...
WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, PA
BBC

Hampshire school bus driver banned for drink driving

A school bus driver has pleaded guilty to drink driving after being stopped by police on his way to work. Hampshire Police said Nelam Singh was driving erratically on the M27 near Nursling ahead of the morning school run on 17 February. Police said he was about to drive a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dominion Energy#Hemi
Concord News Journal

“Go ahead try me…,” Aggressive elementary school teacher threatened 9-year-old student with autism, the girl hurt herself all over the face and body out of fear

Parents rely on teachers as they play major role in their children’s development process and spend a lot of time with the kids every single day. Teachers are those who teach the students about the real values in life and teachers are expected to be progressive and therefore, help students reach their goals.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Henrico County, VA
The Independent

School attended by autistic 10-year-old who took her own life allowed bullying to go unchecked, report finds

After a 10-year-old girl took her own life in November, an internal investigation into her school found that it was an environment in which "bullying ... could go underreported, uninvestigated, and unaddressed”.Foxboro Elementary School in Farmington, Utah, became the focus of scrutiny after the death by suicide of 10-year-old Isabella Tichenor. Her mother claimed the girl, who was both Black and autistic, had been bullied for her race and autism just before her death. Those claims prompted outrage from the surrounding community, and an internal investigation was launched by the school district. According to CNN, the results of that...
KIDS
The US Sun

Kindergarteners drink margaritas in school after child brings can of booze from home and shares it with friends

KINDERGARTENERS were left feeling dizzy and woozy after drinking margaritas brought in by a classmate. A student at Grand River Academy in Livonia, Michigan, served her classmates ready-to-drink Jose Cuervo margaritas during snack time. Mothers Alexis Smith and Dominique Zanders were outraged when they learned that their daughters had several...
LIVONIA, MI
Centre Daily

7th grade girl dies in boating accident while vacationing with family, MA school says

A Massachusetts school is mourning the loss of a seventh grade student who died in a boating accident while on vacation with her family. Cassidy Murray, 13, was killed in the accident in Aruba on March 23, according to a letter from the Buckingham Browne & Nichols School in Cambridge that was sent to the school community and provided to McClatchy News.
ACCIDENTS
Henrico Citizen

Henrico Citizen

Henrico, VA
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
373K+
Views
ABOUT

The Henrico Citizen is the hometown news source of Henrico County, Va., a suburb of Richmond and one of the most historic localities in the United States. Since 2001, the Citizen has provided the most comprehensive look at the issues, trends, people and events that matter to Henrico.

 http://www.henricocitizen.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy