Campbell Gravatt in 2021. (Provided photo)

For the first 55 years of his life, Campbell Gravatt showed his family tough love.

But his hard exterior seemed to melt when he decided to become a school bus driver for Henrico County Public Schools 15 years ago.

When he came home from work, he had a smile on his face that his family had never seen before, his daughter, Kasi Conor, said.

He had worked for Dominion Energy for 25 years and wanted something fun to do in his retirement. His family was surprised that he chose to drive a school bus.

But that bus became his pride and joy as he grew to love the children. A softer side of his personality came out.

He washed the bus in his driveway nearly every week because he wanted his kids to ride the cleanest and shiniest bus in town.

On days when the routes were backed up, he would joke with his kids that they would be on time no matter what because his bus had a Hemi engine. Every holiday season, the kids would bring “Mr. Bus Driver” presents, which Gravatt said were his job benefits.

Being Mr. Bus Driver wasn’t just a job for Gravatt. It saved his life, his wife said.

He drove the bus until he was told that he couldn’t drive anymore.

Gravatt had to retire last month because his cancer has progressed.

“He didn’t want to give it up,” Conor said. “I honestly think if he could, he would have driven it while doing chemo because those kids would have been his treatment.”

Gravatt is now in hospice and can’t speak, but he had one last request.

He wants his sparkling clean school bus at his funeral.

