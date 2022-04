Luca Brooks of Upton will take his marvelous basketball skill set to Billings, Montana to play for Rocky Mountain College. Brooks led his Upton team to back-to-back 1A state championships and in his 3-year career, the Bobcats were 71-5. He's also a 3-time all-state selection and averaged 19 points a game in the 2021-22 season and shot 51% from the floor. He also led 1A in assists and steals. His season-high as a senior was a 34-point effort against Saratoga and a 29-point game against Faith, South Dakota.

