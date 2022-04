Ever since I was a kid I've loved roller skating. When I became a teenager that love shifted more towards roller blading, but same difference. I've always admired the chicks who competed in roller derbys because not only were they crazy fast on wheels, but they were allowed to bash into each other just to fly by their opponents and score points for their team. Definitely not something that was allowed at the skate park on Friday night when I was growing up. Starting Wednesday, May 11th at Eldridge Skate Park, you have the chance to be a roller derby girl!

SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO