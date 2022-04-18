ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What the papers say – April 18

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oA8ID_0fCCJeav00

Many of Monday’s papers react to revelations the Prime Minister “instigated” a party at Downing Street as he is expected to receive a second fine from the Metropolitan Police.

“Johnson led the boozy party,” declares the Daily Mirror’s front page.

The Daily Telegraph says an office gathering to mark the exit of Lee Cain, the former Number 10 director of communications, was not a party until the PM arrived. The paper claims Boris Johnson delivered a speech at the event, poured drinks for people and drank himself.

The Times reports Mr Johnson is insisting he did not break coronavirus rules despite being fined, close allies have said, as he plans to brush aside the controversy with a “business as usual” agenda this week.

The i, which similarly carries the story, adds that Mr Johnson is facing a “triple threat over Partygate”.

Elsewhere, the Daily Mail and the Daily Express report the Archbishop of Canterbury has come under attack from MPs after using his Easter Sunday sermon to call the Government’s Rwanda plan “ungodly”.

The Guardian says women in the poorest areas of England are dying earlier than the average female in almost every comparable country in the world.

“Hundreds of millions of pounds in UK taxpayers’ money is being handed to companies that are continuing to operate in Russia”, The Independent reports. It adds that the Government has even signed multimillion-pound deals with these firms during the course of the war in Ukraine.

The war is causing a massive set-back for the global economy, according to the Financial Times.

The Sun, meanwhile, claims the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have hired Barack Obama’s former bodyguard.

And the Daily Star says actor Brian Blessed has hit out at “fame-hungry” MPs.

newschain

Minister questioned over Johnson’s attack on BBC

One of Boris Johnson’s ministers was asked when the Prime Minister had risked his life for the truth after the Tory leader criticised the BBC’s coverage of Government policies. The Prime Minister said both the broadcaster and senior members of the clergy had been “less vociferous” in their...
U.S. POLITICS
newschain

Labour steps up calls for Johnson to resign over ‘partygate’ fine

Labour has stepped up calls for Boris Johnson to resign, saying it was clear the Prime Minister lied to Parliament over lockdown parties in Downing Street. Deputy leader Angela Rayner said the Prime Minister had crossed a “red line” and should go for the sake of the integrity of the democratic process in the UK.
POLITICS
The Guardian

Boris Johnson ‘mortified’ at Covid fine, says Grant Shapps

Boris Johnson is “mortified” after breaking Covid rules by having had a birthday gathering in the cabinet room but is “human”, one of his cabinet ministers has said. Grant Shapps, the transport secretary, was sent out to defend the prime minister after Johnson and the chancellor, Rishi Sunak, were given fixed-penalty notices by police.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Brian Blessed
Person
Boris Johnson
The Guardian

The stench of entitlement is now oozing from Rishi Sunak’s home as well as Boris Johnson’s

During the furore about who picked up the bill for the lavish makeover of the prime minister’s flat, the chancellor’s people made a big thing of declaring that there was no risk of Rishi Sunak generating a stink such as wallpapergate. The Treasury released a statement pointedly letting it be known that Mr Sunak had paid for the refurbishment of his family quarters in Downing Street from his own deep pockets. Shortly afterwards, an admiring Tory MP chuckled to me: “Rishi is rich enough to buy his wallpaper himself.”
U.K.
The Independent

Ukraine first lady Olena Zelenska says husband Volodymyr Zelensky has always been ‘determined and calm’

Ukraine’s First Lady, Olena Zelenska, has praised her husband Volodymyr Zelensky’s “determined and calm” response to the war.She has also thanked other first ladies for helping Ukrainian children reach safety.Speaking to French newspaper Le Parisien this week, Zelenska said her husband will “never abandon” Ukraine.“Do I admire this man? Every single day. Am I surprised? No. Volodymyr has always been like this: determined and calm,” she said, according to The Guardian.“In a time of war, all Ukrainians and the whole world have clearly seen the principles he holds and have felt the strength in him. He will never abandon what...
EUROPE
The US Sun

Warmongering Putin showing signs of psychosis and hearing ‘voices inside his head’ after lockdown, expert claims

WARMONGERING Russian leader Vladimir Putin has been showing signs of psychosis and hearing voices inside his head after isolating during lockdown, an expert has claimed. The tyrant has become increasingly paranoid over the past few months, holding meetings across an abnormally large table and fearing someone in his own circle could poison him.
WORLD
newschain

newschain

