ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

Oakland police investigate Easter weekend double homicide

By Taylor Bisacky
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44VTqw_0fCCJOfP00

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — It was another violent weekend in Oakland. The city has now reached at least 37 homicides so far this year after two possibly-related shooting deaths Saturday morning.

Police say the shooting happened near the 900 block of 77th Avenue, which is blocks away from the RingCentral Coliseum.

”The biggest fear that I have is that it becomes the norm for some of us,” said Oakland City Council Member Noel Gallo. ”Last night, the helicopter was flying over my home, my yard with their lights on and in the neighborhood and the night before that well same thing was happening.”

At least one person attempts to steal ATM in Antioch, bank says

When they arrived at the scene near 77th Avenue, police say they found a victim bleeding from a gunshot wound. That victim later died on scene.

Police say a short time later, a second victim was dropped off at a nearby hospital, but that person also died from their gunshot wounds.

Gallo, who was born and raised in Oakland, says the city has had its fair share of crime, but he’s definitely noticed an increase in violence.

“It’s an ongoing challenge and I think those of us here in Oakland, certainly, we need to stand up, rise up to not only support our police department but also some of these young people on the street,” Gallo said. “Now with this gang activity has really risen.”

Oakland police are also investigating another shooting that happened around 4 p.m. Saturday near the 700 block of International Boulevard. They say the victim is in critical condition.

Gallo, who’s also on the public safety committee, believes police staffing shortages and the loosening of bail fees are part of the problem leading to increased crime.

Santa Rosa police recover cocaine, 17 pounds of meth

“The only thing some of us growing up in the neighborhood, the only thing we understand is pushback,” Gallo said. “I think the reality is in Alameda County, in California, due to the pandemic and some of us feeling sorry for everybody, we released people onto the street. That’s impacting our children and families who are trying to make a living.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 13

PositiveVibes
2d ago

It shouldn't be something to get used to people are being shot and families suffer their losses. 😢🥀🕊🙏RIP to all who died from shootings. Oakland needs help with stopping these criminals who show no remorse for human life🤨.

Reply(4)
3
Related
KRON4 News

2 arrested in execution style killing

(BCN) – Two Hayward men have been charged with murder for allegedly killing another man execution style at a liquor store in unincorporated Alameda County early last month, sheriff’s officials said Wednesday. Juan Vera Jr. and Bryan Hernandez allegedly shot and killed Gustavo Tavera, a 32-year-old Hayward man, on the night of March 5 at […]
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Antioch, CA
Oakland, CA
Crime & Safety
State
California State
City
Santa Rosa, CA
City
Oakland, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
KRON4 News

1 arrested for homicide in San Jose: police

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — San Jose police arrested a man in connection to an assault that happened in March. The incident occurred March 27, 2022 around 8:11 p.m., officials report. Police arrived to the intersection of Avenida Grande and Via Romero after responding to a call of a person down. They found an adult […]
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Missing baby found near Nevada border

MOUNTAIN VIEW (KRON) – The 5-month-old police are calling Baby Aitana has been found, 10 miles from the Nevada border, according to police. Aitana was found with her mother, 21-year-old Veronica Lara Ramirez, and the man Ramirez left Mountain View with on Tuesday. Ramirez was taken into custody. Police had been asking people if they’d […]
MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Vallejo police identify Friday's shooting victim

VALLEJO, Calif. - Vallejo Police have released the name of a man shot and killed on Friday night, the city's eighth homicide of the year. La Prell Briggs, 49, was shot in the 300 block of Pepper Drive. Officers responded to the scene at approximately 7 p.m. on March 18.
VALLEJO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oakland Police#Easter Weekend#Homicides#Shooting#Oakland City Council
KRON4 News

Woman arrested after bank robbery in Santa Rosa

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — One woman was arrested on Wednesday after being the suspect of a bank robbery in Santa Rosa, police announced in a Nixle alert. Police said the robbery happened on Tuesday around noon at a Chase Bank on 2300 Sonoma Ave. A female suspect identified as 42-year-old Elise Miller who is […]
SANTA ROSA, CA
KRON4 News

Man shot multiple times in Emeryville

(BCN) – Emeryville Police are investigating a shooting that took place Saturday night at 64th Street and Market Drive. A man was shot multiple times at 9:32 p.m. and then drove himself to a hospital. His condition is unknown, but he is stable, according to a press release. Witnesses reported seeing a group of people […]
EMERYVILLE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Sacramento

Father Says Homeless Man Saved Daughter And Her Friends During Sacramento Shooting

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Two days after the mass shooting in downtown Sacramento, a man says his daughter is alive today because a homeless man shielded her from the gunfire. Tom Orosco was picking up his daughter and her three friends downtown just after 2 a.m. Sunday when he heard the gunfire and chaos. “I was on the phone with them,” he said. “I heard the shots out the window and the shots on my phone.” Then, the phone died. “Immediately, I said, ‘I got to find them, I got to find them,”‘ Orosco said. He searched frantically as the horrific scene unfolded. What he didn’t...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS San Francisco

4 Arrested In Film Crew Armed Robbery At San Francisco Twin Peaks, Oakland Robberies

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Four suspects have been arrested for a string of robberies throughout the Bay Area including one targeting a Canadian film crew on San Francisco’s Twin Peaks. Alameda County District Attorney Nancy O’Malley said Deleon Miller, Torrion King and Teddy Williams have been charged with four counts of felony second-degree robbery that occurred in both San Francisco and Alameda counties on March 25 and March 28. King and Miller face additional gun charges as convicted felons. King was on parole at the time of his arrest and Miller was on felony probation. (Clockwise from upper left) Deleon Miller, Teddy Williams,...
OAKLAND, CA
Fox News

Bodies of California women last seen at wedding found in car submerged in river

Two California women who were last seen attending a wedding Sunday evening were found dead inside a car submerged in a river near a golf course days later. The women were identified as Alyssa Ros, 23, of Long Beach, and Xylona Gama, 22, of Stockton. The pair were last seen at the Spring Creek Country Club in Ripon, about 25 miles south of Stockton in Northern California.
RIPON, CA
KRON4 News

San Jose police arrest woman on suspicion of killing her mother

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — The San Jose Police Department announced they arrested 27-year-old Cheryl Ann Yee after she reportedly called police that she had killed her mother over the weekend. On Sunday, at approximately 12:24 p.m., SJPD responded to the 4800 block of Springdale Drive for a welfare check call. When police arrived, they […]
SAN JOSE, CA
SFGate

Teen girl found dead in vehicle from apparent gunshot wound

LIVERMORE (BCN) Police in Livermore are investigating the apparent shooting death of a 15-year-old girl from Richmond, the department announced on Saturday. Officers responded to a 911 call from a resident on Friday just after 8 p.m. to a report of an unconscious female with visible injuries in a vehicle.
LIVERMORE, CA
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

23K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy