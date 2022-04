Mother Nature dictated the postponement of the long-anticipated King of the High Banks at the Marshalltown Speedway that was on tap for April 14-15. The $5,000-to-win race for the IMCA Stock Cars will be held at a later date not yet determined. However, it was decided to hold a “2022 Season Preview” on Friday to get things underway for the first time at the speedway.

MARSHALLTOWN, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO