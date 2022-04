Several area teams competed at the Overton Track and Field Invite on Tuesday. South Loup was the girls team champion with 149 points. Ansley/Litchfield was 4th in the girls team standings with 61 points and Twin Loup was 5th with 51. Axtell won the boys team title with 174 points. South Loup was second with 98 points, Ansley/Litchfield was third with 85. Twin Loup was fifth in the boys team standings with 46 points which was one point better than SEM who finished sixth with 45.

1 DAY AGO