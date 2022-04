As the NBA's top-seeded Phoenix Suns eye a 2-0 first-round series lead against the New Orleans Pelicans Tuesday night, they'll have to overcome the one thing that's truly plagued Chris Paul in the postseason: Scott Foster. Paul is 0-12 in the past 12 playoff games when the veteran referee is officiating. We'll see if the streak will finally be broken or if the Pelicans can steal home-court advantage away from Phoenix before the series shifts to New Orleans. With one quarter left to play, the Pelicans are leading the way by a slim margin.

