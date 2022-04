Animal Advisory commissioners continue to question the shelter’s transfer of animals to partner shelters, but thus far are still waiting for answers. The conversation began last month, when commissioners issued a resolution to more closely monitor out-of-county and out-of-state transport of animals in a 7-2 vote, with commissioners Jo Anne Norton and Lotta Smagula against. The request for data follows community concerns about the undermining of the city’s no-kill policy via Austin Animal Center shuttling animals to cities with gloomier track records.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 29 DAYS AGO