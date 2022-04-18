ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Knox, KY

Fort Knox environmental division connects with QR codes

By FORT KNOX EMD U.S. ARMY
News Enterprise
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn an effort to better meet the needs of customers, the Fort Knox Environmental Management Division has taken steps to connect through the use of Quick Response, or QR, codes. As an example, Environmental Protection specialist Brenda Wolfskill, a training specialist with the Plans and Operations Branch, has been integrating QR...

www.thenewsenterprise.com

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the County in the Elizabethtown-Fort Knox, KY Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

There have been 78,932,300 reported cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date — and that number continues to grow. In the Elizabethtown-Fort Knox metropolitan area, located in Kentucky, a total of 41,812 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 27,768 reported infections for every 100,000 people in […]
ELIZABETHTOWN, KY
morningbrew.com

QR code payment platform Sunday adds ordering capabilities for restaurants

Sick of waiting in line (or on line, for those in New York) to grab food or drinks? One startup is using QR codes to cut down on queues. Sunday debuted last year with tech that lets customers pay their bill by scanning a QR code, targeting traditional sit-down restaurants. Today, the Atlanta-based startup is introducing a feature that allows people to order the same way, aimed at QSRs, bars, and food courts often plagued by long lines.
RETAIL
Nature.com

Best practices for solar water production technologies

We need consensus to accurately evaluate the performance and potential of emerging water production technologies, such as solar evaporation and atmospheric water harvesting. Here we recommend practices that would allow a fair basis to compare different studies, and help to align research input with actual demand. Ensuring a sustainable supply...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kentucky Education
City
Fort Knox, KY
Fort Knox, KY
Government
Local
Kentucky Society
Local
Kentucky Government
pymnts

Beyond Cash, Debit, Credit — Alternatives Will no Longer be an Option

The pandemic threw traditional technology implementation cycles out the window for many financial institutions as consumers turned to their digital devices to do all their banking. In the PYMNTS eBook, “Endemic Economics: 32 Payments Execs on the ‘Next Normal’ That Never Happened,” NCR President and General Manager Doug Brown says that many executives found a silver lining – realizing they can move faster than they ever thought before while still achieving success.
CREDITS & LOANS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Qr Codes#Environmental Protection#Environmental Emergency#Qr#Environmental Focus
1390 Granite City Sports

Postal Service Implementing New Mail Standards

UNDATED -- Some changes are coming to your mail delivery service. The United States Postal Service says starting on May 1st about 32 percent of its First-Class Package Service will increase delivery time by one or two days. Sixty-four percent will be unaffected by the proposed standard changes. The remaining four percent will be upgraded from a three-day to two-day service standard.
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Marketing
Footwear News

Caleres Makes Progress on 2025 Sustainability Targets, Details Charitable Giving and DE&I Goals

Click here to read the full article. Caleres released an update on Thursday detailing its progress towards the company’s ambitious 2025 environmental, social, governance (ESG) targets it unveiled last year. In its 2021 Impact Report, Caleres said that it has already reached its goal of 100% of the shoeboxes for its owned brands now use environmentally preferred materials. The St. Louis-based company also said that more than 96% of Caleres’ strategic factories now comply with its heightened labor standards, well ahead of pace to reach 100% by 2025. Along with these achievements, Caleres reported that it has reduced its energy use by...
ENVIRONMENT
insideevs.com

A Guide To Becoming An Electric Vehicle Engineer: Part 3

This article was written by EPG, a company that focuses on helping electric and autonomous vehicle clients hire the best people through our industry and product-specific staffing expertise. Contributors include Joe Rooney, CEO and co-founder, and Evie Sherrer, a talented recruiter. A Guide to Becoming an Electric Vehicle Engineer –...
CARS
Andre Oentoro

Create Sustainable Impact With Your Small Business

Practical Ways To Adopt Sustainable Business Solutions. We want our small businesses to grow and expand, but as we continue to do so, we also feed off from our environmental resources even more. This creates an imbalance in the ecosystem. These days, a lot of businesses have started adopting sustainable practices.
SMALL BUSINESS
freightwaves.com

Plug and Play raises $25.5M for new supply chain fund

Accelerator firm Plug and Play announced Tuesday the closing of its $25.5 million venture capital fund, Plug and Play Supply Chain Fund I LP. The firm plans to use the funds to continue investing in supply chain technologies, particularly in series A to C startups. “Historically we’ve been successfully investing...
ARKANSAS STATE
hackernoon.com

An Introduction to PCI Compliance

Payment card industry (PCI) compliance is an essential part of protecting cardholders, reducing fraud, and avoiding damage to your reputation. If your organization is found not to be PCI compliant, it will be subject to financial penalties and, ultimately, not allowed to process or handle card transactions. Marqeta can help enterprises meet PCI data security standard (DSS) requirements and go to market quickly. The current version of PCI DSS, v3.2.1, was published in 2018.
CREDITS & LOANS
Sourcing Journal

China Aiming to Recycle 25 Percent of Textile Waste by 2025

Click here to read the full article. By 2030, China wants to have in place a system to achieve a recycling rate of 30 percent for waste textiles and be carbon-neutral by 2060. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalFast Retailing Plans Hundreds More StoresFashion Industry, We Must Prepare for New RegulationsKingpins Amsterdam Preview: Hemp, Color and Renewable SourcesBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy