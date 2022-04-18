ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stolen tractor used in attempt to steal ATM at Brentwood bank, police say

ABC7 News Bay Area
 2 days ago

Police are investigating an unusual bank robbery attempt in Brentwood Sunday where they say a suspect used a tractor in attempt to break-in to an ATM.

An officer on patrol spotted the front loader abandoned near a Bank of America branch Sunday morning, with the ATM mangled and in pieces.

Police believe the tractor was stolen from a nearby construction site.

"We can't even live safely in this community. People work so hard. They need to just work. Why are they stealing stuff?" said Brentwood resident Soma Azizi.

Despite the damage, no cash was taken.

A similar break-in, also in Brentwood, happened about a month ago.

In that one, witnesses reported seeing a tractor tear the ATM from the front of a Wells Fargo branch.

The machine was found dumped about a 100 yards from the bank.

Brentwood, CA
