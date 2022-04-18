ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Enter your tree in the Ugly Tree Contest with Crow's Nest Tree Service!

willmarradio.com
 2 days ago

Crow's Nest Tree Service is looking to give the ugliest tree in town a makeover! If your shade tree isn't very shady or your pine is looking a...

www.willmarradio.com

Comments / 0

Simplemost

These Seeded Mats Grow Flowers That Attract Butterflies To Your Garden

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. While no one wants pests in their garden, one insect it’s impossible not to...
WGN TV

Best fertilizer for vegetable gardens

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. If you look across the fence and envy your neighbor’s lush, productive vegetable garden, take heart: it’s all in the fertilizer. Fertilizer makes the difference between ho-hum gardens that eke out a tomato or two and lush, overflowing bushels of produce. The best fertilizer for vegetable gardens can fill your baskets to bursting.
SC Cloud | St. Cloud Times

Bird watching and feeding birds sometimes has an unfortunate downside

For the last two months, our bird feeders have been extremely busy. They are always busy in the winter, but this year was a bit different. It was mid-January when the redpolls arrived. These northern birds rarely make it this far south in the winter. However, with the heavy snow and colder temps up north, some of them moved farther south than normal and ended up in our yard.
Apartment Therapy

Bloomscape’s New Outdoor Plants Will Instantly Make Your Backyard Feel Like a Dreamy Oasis

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Springtime just got a little brighter with the launch of Bloomscape’s new outdoor plant collections. Featuring unique floral combinations and color palettes inspired by sunrise and sunset, these plants are a surefire way to spruce up your front porch, backyard, or balcony. The four new collections — Colorful, Minimalist, Whimsical, and Tropical — each include a hanging basket, a medium planter, and a large paper pot, all of which can be mixed and matched for a vibrantly cohesive look. In more good news, Bloomscape is also offering gardenia and Mandevilla plants in clay and slate pots, respectively, in five beautiful colors. Check out the lineup below and, choose a favorite to have shipped straight to your door.
marthastewart.com

How to Make Miniature Spring Wreaths with Dried Flowers

Put a ring on spring with our twist on classic May Day flower cones. Place these petite hoops, dressed up with dried florals, onto your neighbors' door knobs to welcome this sunny month. Spring has sprung, and your home's décor should reflect that. Seasonal flower arrangements are one way to...
Cleveland.com

How to keep deer from eating your garden plants

A common saying among gardeners is “right plant, right place.” The same philosophy applies to protecting plants from deer: “right fence, right features.” The plant value, age, location, and attractiveness to deer should all factor into the amount of time, money, and energy put into protecting it.
BobVila

How NOT to Plant a Tree on Arbor Day

The first Arbor Day celebration occurred in Nebraska on April 10, 1872. More than 1 million trees were planted in the state on that day. By 1920, at least 45 states and territories were celebrating Arbor Day. Today, the official day to celebrate trees in the United States is on the last Friday in April. Many communities culminate this day by organizing large-scale tree planting events. Planting a tree is a wonderful way to mitigate the climate crisis and beautify your community, right? Well, not always.
The Guardian

Second chance: 80 critically endangered spotted tree frogs to be released into Kosciuszko national park

Two years after the 2019-20 summer bushfires nearly wiped out the species, 80 critically endangered spotted tree frogs are jumping back into the wild in NSW. “Releasing these 80 spotted tree frogs back into the wild, despite all the setbacks this species has faced, is a reminder to have optimism about the conservation work we’re doing,” the NSW environment minister, James Griffin, said in a statement on Monday.
94.3 Lite FM

Invasive Worm Species Waking up in the Hudson Valley

Here in the Hudson Valley, there's that distinct smell in the air after it rains. Some say that it's the wet grass while others comment on the smell of little critters as they slither across driveways and sideways. They may also have made their home in your garden. Have you...
ZDNet

The 5 best indoor gardens: Smart tech for your green thumb

Some of us just aren't blessed with the gift of a green thumb. Still, if having fresh herbs or vegetables sounds too good to pass up, there are ways to make it happen, even for those who are not horticulturally inclined. Indoor smart gardens do most of the work for you when it comes to growing herbs and vegetables, including reminding you to water and adjusting the lights to the appropriate setting.
The Independent

Only a third of gardeners make their own compost for garden, poll suggests

Only a third of gardeners make their own compost for gardening, a survey suggests.Polling for the Royal Horticultural Society (RHS) found only 33% of gardeners composted garden or food waste, even though the charity said it is “a free, easy and sustainable” alternative to shop-bought products such as peat compost.The proportion that do have a compost bin, heap or bucket generally increases with age, the survey of more than 1,800 gardeners conducted by YouGov found.But so too does resistance to taking up the practice, with much higher levels of the over 55s who do not compost saying nothing would make...
veranda.com

Victorian Gardens' Timeless Whimsy Continues to Inspire Green Thumbs Today—Here's How to Cultivate Your Own

With the growth of industrialization, advances in science and technology, and the fascination with innovation and exotic destinations, the Victorian Age became a time of immense creativity and experimentation in the garden. “As public gardens became more prevalent both in England and the U.S., more people fell in love with gardening,” says Dana Rizzo, senior horticulturalist and designer, South Garden beds in the Victorian district at the Missouri Botanical Garden. “The growing middle class now had the leisure time and disposable income to fill their gardens.”
