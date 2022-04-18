Enter your tree in the Ugly Tree Contest with Crow's Nest Tree Service!

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Springtime just got a little brighter with the launch of Bloomscape’s new outdoor plant collections. Featuring unique floral combinations and color palettes inspired by sunrise and sunset, these plants are a surefire way to spruce up your front porch, backyard, or balcony. The four new collections — Colorful, Minimalist, Whimsical, and Tropical — each include a hanging basket, a medium planter, and a large paper pot, all of which can be mixed and matched for a vibrantly cohesive look. In more good news, Bloomscape is also offering gardenia and Mandevilla plants in clay and slate pots, respectively, in five beautiful colors. Check out the lineup below and, choose a favorite to have shipped straight to your door.

GARDENING ・ 5 DAYS AGO