All the progress made this season is very difficult to recall at the moment. With fourth place well in their control, Arsenal has lost three straight league matches and looks more likely to finish 6th at the moment. Struggling with injuries and to find goals, Mikel Arteta’s side now must travel to Chelsea before returning home against Manchester United, a brutal combo that could see their season finished off unless they can find a reverse in fortunes.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO