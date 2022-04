If you're looking for the day-to-day items on your shopping list to come down in price, you may be waiting awhile. Data released last week by the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed that inflation had climbed 8.5 percent in March compared to a year ago — the largest increase since 1981. There were gains nearly across the board, with energy, shelter and food prices all soaring at record rates.

