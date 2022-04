Local young authors were recently honored at Hardy Reading Council’s Young Author’s Celebration held in Eldora on April 11. Teachers in Hardin, Grundy, Butler, Franklin, Marshall and Tama counties have the opportunity to submit students’ creative writing stories and poems. These stories and poems are judged by local judges with the first place winners of each grade level sent on to state competition. Pictured, along with the featured guest author, Julia Cook are: Kilee Warburton and Emersyn Norem (fourth grade co-authored short story – Hubbard Radcliffe Elementary); Colton Eller and Chloe Allison (fourth grade co-authored poetry – Hubbbard-Radcliffe Elementary); Vaeda Johnson (second grade short story – Gladbrook-Reinbeck Elementary); Guest Author Julia Cook and Mackaelynn Luse (1st grade short story – Eldora-New Providence Elementary). Missing from the photo is Naomie Miller (eighth grade poetry – BCLUW). Johnson’s story also won first place at the state level. She will be honored at the Iowa State Reading Conference this summer in June.

ELDORA, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO