Douglas Ira Peenie Poole, 69, of Marshalltown, Iowa, passed away on April 13, 2022, at the Mercy One Cardiac Unit in Des Moines. Private services will be held by family. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Doug’s name can be made to Salvation Army of Marshalltown, Hope Ministries of Greater Des Moines or any other charity of your choosing. To read the full obituary and leave online condolences, please visit www.mitchellfh.com. Mitchell Family Funeral Home has been entrusted with the care of Douglas and his family. Ph. 641-844-1234.

