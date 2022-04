I never meant to become a welder. If you would have told me 15 years ago that I’d be writing this column as a community college welding instructor to celebrate National Welding Month, I would have laughed in your face. I was an art kid. I never took a welding class; never took a single shop class in high school. I wasn’t one of “those guys.” I graduated high school with an academic scholarship — I was too smart to work in the trades — or so I thought.

MARSHALLTOWN, IA ・ 7 HOURS AGO