ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacks Creek, TN

News from Jacks Creek Elementary School

By Kevin Morris
Chester County Independent
 2 days ago

It has been an amazing week here at Jacks Creek Elementary School. Read on to hear what exciting things we have done as we have sprung into April!. Kindergarten had a great week! Students completed i-Ready testing in reading and math. Some important skills students have worked on this week included...

chestercountyindependent.com

Comments / 0

Related
WKRN

Madeline Leu – Lakeview Elementary School

Madeline Leu is a kindergarten teacher at Lakeview Elementary School in Mt. Juliet, Wilson County. Parents say she has a deep reserve of patience and is able to nurture and guide students to learn, mature, and grow. They also appreciate how she keeps them informed on their children’s progress.
WILSON COUNTY, TN
Idaho State Journal

Belnap family to host music night fundraiser for Marsh Valley High School

Whether it’s on a basketball court, a football field, a baseball diamond or a theater stage, members of the Belnap family are top performers in the Marsh Valley community. The Belnaps are known for both their athletic talent and their skills as singers, musicians and dancers. The Belnaps are scheduled to perform a concert at 7 p.m. Friday at the Marsh Valley Performing Arts Center to raise funds for the...
POCATELLO, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Education
City
Jacks Creek, TN
FOX8 News

High Point YMCA provides young people with Free Teen Program

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Teenagers deal with lots of changes. For nearly 600 teens in High Point, the YMCA is one constant they can count on. The organization’s Free Teen Program provides free membership to teens ages 13 to 17. Through it they gain access to programs, educational opportunities and mentors at three branches […]
HIGH POINT, NC
KSAT 12

Scholar Athlete: Marliz Valenzuela, Harlan High School

SAN ANTONIO – Meet Instant Replay’s newest Scholar Athlete of the Week, Marliz Valenzuela of Harlan High School. Marliz is a four-year starter on the varsity soccer team. She also plays for the San Antonio Surf Soccer club and is a youth coach. Marliz has been named First-Team Academic All-District three years in a row and was named Academic All-State. She’s the secretary of the National Honor Society, the Student Council and is a member of the Spanish Honor Society, Random Acts of Kindness Club, Technical Theatre and is an AP Scholar. She also volunteers with Habitat for Humanity and the San Antonio Food Bank. She maintains a 102.12 GPA and is ranked ninth in her class. Marliz plans to attend college, major in Psychology and become a therapist.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Inside Nova

Jimmy Qualls devoted his life to providing the best for his coaches, schools and students

It took a special person for Bill Brown to leave a football powerhouse at Potomac High School for a fledging program at Hylton following the 1990 season. The two had known each other since the early 1970s when Brown student taught under Qualls at Rippon Middle School. From there, they coached together at Gar-Field and helped open Potomac in 1979 and turn it into a state title winner and contender in a number of sports.
STAFFORD, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy