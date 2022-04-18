ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Father Carr’s Place 2B distributes over 400 meals

By Paul Steeno
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV)-While many of us look forward to holidays, people who can’t afford a holiday meal or have nobody to spend the holiday with may actually dread days like Easter, Christmas, or Thanksgiving.

This Easter Sunday, Father Carr’s Place 2B made sure everybody in the community has a hot meal and somebody to share that meal with.

“Today there was somebody that actually came in getting a meal for somebody else and I asked him if he had a meal himself and he said no so I gave him a meal and he had tears rolling down his face, I said happy Easter and he said I really appreciate the meal that you’re giving me and gave me a hug,” said Michelle Diener who volunteered at the Easter meal.

For over 30 years, she has volunteered here on holidays serving hot meals to the less fortunate in the community via delivery, take out, and in-person meals.

“Makes my heart happy knowing they are getting a good meal that they can come in and hang out with us while we’re enjoying the meal as well,” said Diener.

It takes dozens of volunteers to make the Father Carr’s Place 2B Easter meal possible each year. From those who have been volunteering here for years like Diener to volunteers like Sheila and Greg Frank who are doing this for the first time.

“It’s very little effort to make somebody’s day brighter just get in the car and get out the car and put a smile on somebody’s face and we did that,” said Sheila and Greg Frank who delivered a total of 17 meal bags on Sunday.

On the menu is ham, mashed potatoes, corn, and an assortment of desserts. This is the first time that Father Carr’s Place 2B was able to have the in-person dining portion of the event since before the pandemic began.

“It’s about Easter and giving back to the community and it’s a good feeling it’s a really good feeling,” said the Franks.

Between delivery, to go, and in-person meals, the organization gave out over 400 meals on Sunday. Ironically, Easter coincided with the first day of National Volunteer Recognition Week and organizers were really happy to show off the efforts of their volunteers.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFRV Local 5 - Green Bay, Appleton.

