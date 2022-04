HIBBING — Members of the Hibbing Kiwanis Club are getting ready for one of the club’s largest fundraisers — its annual pancake feed. Now in its 64th year, the pancake feed is set for April 27, at the Hibbing Memorial Building. The event starts with breakfast from 7 to 9 a.m., followed by lunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and dinner from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Eat-in and take out are offered throughout the day. Delivery is available for breakfast and lunch only. ...

HIBBING, MN ・ 13 MINUTES AGO