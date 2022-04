ST. LOUIS — Few St. Louis entrepreneurs can rival the success of Jim Eberlin. Within the past two decades, the St. Louis entrepreneur has launched and sold three St. Louis-born technology startups. But when Eberlin first sought capital to support his ventures, he had to travel hundreds of miles to find funding. It’s an experience he recounted recently at an event hosted by the Missouri Technology Corp.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 25 DAYS AGO