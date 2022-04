Singer-songwriter Erica Campbell has been a staple since the ‘90s when she and her sister Tina, as the award-winning duo Mary Mary, became widely known for their contributions to contemporary gospel music with such hits as “Shackles” and “God in Me.” Since then, Campbell has accumulated immense success in the music industry and has even added actress, author and radio personality to her list of professional titles.

