Cops on the Court at Marshalltown YMCA-YWCA

The Highland County YMCA is a non-profit organization dedicated to improving the community’s health and well-being. Through the support and donations from Merchants National Bank to the YMCA’s annual campaign it is able to provide opportunities for families and individuals that need it the most. Pictured (l-r) are Sheri Smith, vice president, gead of commercial lending; Denise Fauber, vice president, branch administration/director of HR; and Bertha Hamilton, corporate secretary, who presented Highland County YMCA Executive Director Chris Tracy with a donation of $1,000 for the 2022 Annual Support Campaign.

HIGHLAND COUNTY, OH ・ 26 DAYS AGO