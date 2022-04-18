ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshalltown, IA

Cops on the Court at Marshalltown YMCA-YWCA

 2 days ago

The Marshalltown YMCA-YWCA will be offering a free fun-filled event known as “Cops on the Court”...

Related
XL Country 100.7

Special Report! Ongoing Incident at Hotel in Bozeman

UPDATE: The incident at the Comfort Inn hotel in Bozeman near 7th Ave. and Oak St. has been peacefully resolved. One person is in custody. The Bozeman Police Department and the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office are currently working on an ongoing situation near Walmart located on N. 7th Avenue in Bozeman.
BOZEMAN, MT
Times Gazette

MNB donates to Highland Co. YMCA

The Highland County YMCA is a non-profit organization dedicated to improving the community’s health and well-being. Through the support and donations from Merchants National Bank to the YMCA’s annual campaign it is able to provide opportunities for families and individuals that need it the most. Pictured (l-r) are Sheri Smith, vice president, gead of commercial lending; Denise Fauber, vice president, branch administration/director of HR; and Bertha Hamilton, corporate secretary, who presented Highland County YMCA Executive Director Chris Tracy with a donation of $1,000 for the 2022 Annual Support Campaign.
HIGHLAND COUNTY, OH
FOX8 News

High Point YMCA provides young people with Free Teen Program

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Teenagers deal with lots of changes. For nearly 600 teens in High Point, the YMCA is one constant they can count on. The organization’s Free Teen Program provides free membership to teens ages 13 to 17. Through it they gain access to programs, educational opportunities and mentors at three branches […]
HIGH POINT, NC
ValleyCentral

Mission firefighters ask for additional support from city officials

MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Mission Firefighter Association wrote a letter to Mission city officials asking for more resources and support. Mike Silva, the president of the association, said he spoke on behalf of other Mission firefighters who want more resources. “This is something that has been tried and addressed four years ago,” said Silva. […]
MISSION, TX

