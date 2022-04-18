ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Blue Jackets' Eric Robinson: Hands out helper

 2 days ago

Robinson posted an assist, four shots on goal and two hits in Sunday's 6-4 loss to...

NHL discipline: Canadiens’ Pezzetta suspended 2 games; Barzal fined

The NHL’s Department of Player Safety had a busy Monday announcing a suspension to Montreal’s Michael Pezzetta and a fine to New York Islanders forward Mathew Barzal. Let’s start with the suspension to Pezzetta. The DoPS announced that Pezzetta has been suspended two games for an illegal...
Sharks' Tomas Hertl: Delivers shorthanded assist

Hertl recorded a shorthanded assist, two shots on goal and a minus-2 rating in Sunday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Wild. Hertl set up a Nick Bonino tally in the third period. The helper continued Hertl's recent run at a point-per-game pace with three goals and 10 helpers in his last 13 outings. The 28-year-old forward has 62 points, 191 shots on net, 100 hits, 53 blocked shots and a minus-7 rating in 75 appearances. He's likely to be the centerpiece of the Sharks' offense next year and beyond after he signed an eight-year contract extension back in March.
Hellberg debuts as Red Wings backup with Nedeljkovic sick

Magnus Hellberg has yet to suit up for game action with the Detroit Red Wings, but he made his debut on the team’s bench in Tuesday’s game against the Tampa Bay Lightning. Red Wings head coach Jeff Blashill told reporters on Tuesday morning that Alex Nedeljkovic was dealing with an illness and would be considered a game-time decision against Tampa.
DETROIT, MI
Granlund’s shootout winner leads Predators over Flames 3-2

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Matt Duchene scored his 40th goal of the season and Mikael Granlund had the only goal of the shootout to lead the Nashville Predators to a 3-2 victory over the Calgary Flames on Tuesday night. Filip Forsberg also scored and Juuse Saros made 19 saves...
NASHVILLE, TN
Flyers' Cam Atkinson: Not playing Tuesday

Atkinson (lower body) will not suit up Tuesday against Toronto, per NHL.com. Atkinson has now missed the last four games, though it appears that he could return soon. The 32-year-old was on a seven-game scoring drought prior to his injury. His next chance to suit up will be Thursday against Montreal.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Flyers' Kevin Connauton: Injured Tuesday

Connauton (leg) left Tuesday's game versus the Maple Leafs in the third period, Sam Carchidi of Philly Hockey Now reports. Connauton was hurt in the third period and didn't finish the game. With the Flyers thin on defense with injuries to Rasmus Ristolainen (upper body), Nick Seeler (lower body) and Cam York (lower body), they may need to recall a defenseman. Per Carchidi, Connauton is expected to miss time, which likely rules him out for Thursday's game versus the Canadiens at a minimum.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Canadiens rookie winger Michael Pezzetta suspended two games

The incident occurred late in the third period of Saturday night’s game against the Capitals. Oshie had made a play on a loose puck to make a breakout pass, and Pezzetta made a hit to Oshie’s head with no contact elsewhere, making it a clear illegal check to the head. Pezzetta has no prior history of being fined or suspended, but the contact with the head is what made the suspension two games.
High-powered Panthers overwhelm Red Wings to stretch win streak to 10

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings contained Florida in the first period Sunday, then the Panthers showed why they are the hottest and most explosive team in the NHL. Florida scored four unanswered goals in the second period to break the game open and defeated Detroit 6-1 at Little Caesars Arena.
DETROIT, MI
Coyotes' Jakob Chychrun: Officially done for season

Chychrun (ankle) won't play again this season according to general manager Bill Armstrong, Arizona Coyotes Insider Craig Morgan reports Tuesday. Chychrun has already been on the shelf for the team's last 18 contests due to his ankle problem, so this latest news shouldn't come as a surprise. Assuming the 24-year-old blueliner is cleared to return in full ahead of the 2022-23 campaign, he will no doubt be eager to improve on the 21 points he put up this year, his lowest total since 2018-19. Still, the fact that Chychrun has never reached the 70-game mark in his six-year NHL career will likely lower his fantasy value.
NHL
Watch: Red Wings score three goals 3:57 apart to take lead in Tampa

The Detroit Red Wings struck back with a vengeance in the second period on Tuesday after the Tampa Bay Lightning scored to take a 1–0 lead at Amalie Arena. Bolts forward Ross Colton opened the scoring for his team at the 3:28 mark of the middle frame, taking a feed from Steven Stamkos and depositing the puck into a wide-open cage. However, it didn’t take long for the Red Wings to regroup and even the score after their costly defensive breakdown.
TAMPA, FL
Projected Lineup: April 17 at Nashville

The St. Louis Blues will have to play Sunday's matchup against the Nashville Predators without defenseman Nick Leddy, who left Saturday's 6-5 overtime win vs. Minnesota after being cut under the eye. Blues Head Coach Craig Berube said after Saturday's game that Leddy was questionable for Sunday's game against the...
NASHVILLE, TN
Gibson gets first win since March 1, Ducks defeat Blue Jackets

ANAHEIM -- John Gibson made 31 saves to earn his first win since March 1, and the Anaheim Ducks defeated the Columbus Blue Jackets 6-4 at Honda Center on Sunday. Gibson had gone 0-10-3 in his previous 13 starts. Troy Terry had two goals and an assist, Derek Grant had...
COLUMBUS, OH
Jakub Vrana's two goals lead Red Wings past Lightning

Jakub Vrana tallied twice, including a tiebreaking, breakaway goal in the third period, to help the visiting Detroit Red Wings finally beat Tampa Bay goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy in a 4-3 win over the Lightning on Tuesday night. Oskar Sundqvist and Lucas Raymond also potted goals for the Red Wings (30-37-10,...
TAMPA, FL
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews, Patrik Laine out day-to-day

Any injury hurts a team and a star player’s injury makes an even greater impact. However, when superstar players are sidelined, it even hurts the league itself as the on-ice product suffers. The NHL was dealt some bad news on Sunday night regarding two high-profile players, but at least their absences seems short-term. The Toronto Maple Leafs were without league-leading goal scorer Auston Matthews as they took the ice, with TSN’s Mark Masters relaying that he was out with an undisclosed “minor” injury. The Columbus Blue Jackets were in the same sport with point-per-game scorer Patrik Laine, announcing that he would miss Sunday’s game with an upper-body injury. Both players, who went No. 1 and No. 2 overall in 2016, are considered “day-to-day”.
COLUMBUS, OH
Detroit Red Wings show some fight in 4-3 win over Lightning behind Thomas Greiss' 38 saves

TAMPA, Fla. — The Detroit Red Wings showed some mettle, sticking it to the two-time defending champions and enjoying the reward of a satisfying performance. They emerged from Amalie Arena on Tuesday with a 4-3 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning. It's the second time in a week the Wings have defeated an opponent that has clinched a playoff spot.
DETROIT, MI
Vrana, Greiss lead Red Wings to 4-3 win over Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Jakub Vrana had two goals, including the tiebreaking score in the third period, to lead the Detroit Red Wings to a 4-3 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday night. The Red Wings beat Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy for the first time in 14...
TAMPA, FL

