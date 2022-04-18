ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Blue Jackets' Adam Boqvist: Ends six-game slump

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Boqvist earned an assist and fired three shots on goal in Sunday's 6-4 loss to the Ducks. The Ducks turned...

www.cbssports.com

Romesentinel.com

Senators stifle Comets and score four straight to win

UTICA — In a tight game Saturday night, a misplay behind their net cost the Utica Comets dearly. The Belleville Senators used the turnover to score with 14 seconds left in the second period, which would prove to be the game winner. The Senators made a big move in the playoff race with the 4-1 win, moving up from sixth to fourth in the AHL’s North Division.
UTICA, NY
The Hockey Writers

4 Oilers’ AHL Call-Ups That Could Contribute in 2022 Playoffs

The 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs are only two weeks away, and while they haven’t yet officially clinched a spot, the Edmonton Oilers are well on their way to a third consecutive postseason appearance. Hopes are high that Edmonton can go on a run this spring, at the very least win a round for the first time in five years, and perhaps reach the Western Conference Final for the first time since 2006.
NHL
Yardbarker

Hellberg debuts as Red Wings backup with Nedeljkovic sick

Magnus Hellberg has yet to suit up for game action with the Detroit Red Wings, but he made his debut on the team’s bench in Tuesday’s game against the Tampa Bay Lightning. Red Wings head coach Jeff Blashill told reporters on Tuesday morning that Alex Nedeljkovic was dealing with an illness and would be considered a game-time decision against Tampa.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Red Wings’ Moritz Seider: Clear Favorite for Calder Trophy

Moritz Seider has the opportunity to accomplish something that no Detroit Red Wings player has done since the Original Six era: Win the Calder Trophy. That’s right – the last Red Wings player to take home the NHL’s rookie-of-the-year award was goaltender Roger Crozier in 1965. Since then, a few have come close. Steve Yzerman (1984), Sergei Fedorov (1991), Nicklas Lidstrom (1992), Henrik Zetterberg (2003), and Jimmy Howard (2010) all finished second in Calder Trophy voting.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Canadiens rookie winger Michael Pezzetta suspended two games

The incident occurred late in the third period of Saturday night’s game against the Capitals. Oshie had made a play on a loose puck to make a breakout pass, and Pezzetta made a hit to Oshie’s head with no contact elsewhere, making it a clear illegal check to the head. Pezzetta has no prior history of being fined or suspended, but the contact with the head is what made the suspension two games.
NHL
CBS Sports

Flyers' Kevin Connauton: Injured Tuesday

Connauton (leg) left Tuesday's game versus the Maple Leafs in the third period, Sam Carchidi of Philly Hockey Now reports. Connauton was hurt in the third period and didn't finish the game. With the Flyers thin on defense with injuries to Rasmus Ristolainen (upper body), Nick Seeler (lower body) and Cam York (lower body), they may need to recall a defenseman. Per Carchidi, Connauton is expected to miss time, which likely rules him out for Thursday's game versus the Canadiens at a minimum.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Monster game in victory

Ingram finished with 37 points (13-21 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 8-8 FT), 11 rebounds, nine assists, one block and one steal across 39 minutes during Tuesday's 125-114 victory over the Suns. Ingram helped propel the Pelicans to victory after a huge fourth quarter, although he was efficient throughout the entire game....
NEW ORLEANS, LA
MLive.com

High-powered Panthers overwhelm Red Wings to stretch win streak to 10

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings contained Florida in the first period Sunday, then the Panthers showed why they are the hottest and most explosive team in the NHL. Florida scored four unanswered goals in the second period to break the game open and defeated Detroit 6-1 at Little Caesars Arena.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Sports

Coyotes' Jakob Chychrun: Officially done for season

Chychrun (ankle) won't play again this season according to general manager Bill Armstrong, Arizona Coyotes Insider Craig Morgan reports Tuesday. Chychrun has already been on the shelf for the team's last 18 contests due to his ankle problem, so this latest news shouldn't come as a surprise. Assuming the 24-year-old blueliner is cleared to return in full ahead of the 2022-23 campaign, he will no doubt be eager to improve on the 21 points he put up this year, his lowest total since 2018-19. Still, the fact that Chychrun has never reached the 70-game mark in his six-year NHL career will likely lower his fantasy value.
NHL
CBS Sports

Flyers' Cam Atkinson: Not playing Tuesday

Atkinson (lower body) will not suit up Tuesday against Toronto, per NHL.com. Atkinson has now missed the last four games, though it appears that he could return soon. The 32-year-old was on a seven-game scoring drought prior to his injury. His next chance to suit up will be Thursday against Montreal.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Reuters

Jakub Vrana's two goals lead Red Wings past Lightning

Jakub Vrana tallied twice, including a tiebreaking, breakaway goal in the third period, to help the visiting Detroit Red Wings finally beat Tampa Bay goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy in a 4-3 win over the Lightning on Tuesday night. Oskar Sundqvist and Lucas Raymond also potted goals for the Red Wings (30-37-10,...
TAMPA, FL
FOX Sports

Vrana, Greiss lead Red Wings to 4-3 win over Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Jakub Vrana had two goals, including the tiebreaking score in the third period, to lead the Detroit Red Wings to a 4-3 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday night. The Red Wings beat Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy for the first time in 14...
TAMPA, FL
NHL

Duchene Gets 40th Goal, Granlund Helps Preds to Shootout Win Over Flames

Saros Earns Birthday Victory as Nashville Collects Two Points Against Calgary in Potential Postseason Matchup. Matt Duchene scored his 40th goal to become the 1st player in franchise history to reach 40 in a single season, in Nashville's 3-2 shootout win. 05:11 •. Matt Duchene became the first 40-goal scorer...
NASHVILLE, TN
The Detroit Free Press

Detroit Red Wings show some fight in 4-3 win over Lightning behind Thomas Greiss' 38 saves

TAMPA, Fla. — The Detroit Red Wings showed some mettle, sticking it to the two-time defending champions and enjoying the reward of a satisfying performance. They emerged from Amalie Arena on Tuesday with a 4-3 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning. It's the second time in a week the Wings have defeated an opponent that has clinched a playoff spot.
DETROIT, MI

