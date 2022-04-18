ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anaheim, CA

Terry, Zegras lead Ducks past Blue Jackets, 6-4

By CBS Los Angeles
 2 days ago

Troy Terry scored twice, Trevor Zegras had a goal and an assist, and the Anaheim Ducks defeated the Columbus Blue Jackets 6-4 on Sunday night.

Gerry Mayhew, Cam Fowler and Derek Grant also scored and John Gibson made 29 saves for the Ducks, who earned a point for the third straight games.

"I thought we made a lot of good scoring plays that sometimes haven't been there for us," Terry said. "It was kind of one of those games that we're not in very often where it's pretty open and back and forth, just the way they were playing."

Jake Bean scored twice for the Blue Jackets, while Sean Kuraly and Cole Sillinger each had a goal. Columbus, though, has lost the first two on their three-game California trip. Jean-Francois Berube made 26 saves.

"We did generate a lot," Bean said. "I guess we just got to keep that going on the offensive side of things and just try to be a little bit more responsible again in our D-zone."

Anaheim broke a 3-all tie when Zegras finished off a two-on-one from Grant a minute into the third, getting his 57th point to tie Bobby Ryan (2008-09) for points by a Ducks rookie.

"When you're playing with good players, it's kind of easy to find those spots," Zegras said. "Grant put it right on my tape. That was probably the easiest goal I've ever scored in my life, so cheers to him for that one."

Fowler made it a two-goal margin at 3:28 in the third, but Sillinger put in his own rebound after it went off the post to cut it to 5-4 at 7:22.

Grant put in an empty-netter with 55.4 seconds remaining.

The Ducks scored on three of their first five shots to take a 3-1 lead. Terry had the first two, burying a one-timer from Ryan Getzlaf for the opener at 3:17 and putting in his own rebound from close range to make it 2-1 at 5:43. He has five goals in his past three games.

"If you have a good first shift or good first couple shifts, you just feel more confident with the puck," Terry said. "I'm sure you can see it in guys when they score early. They're moving faster, their legs feel a little lighter."

Terry is up to 36 goals in his breakthrough season, giving him a chance to become Anaheim's first 40-goal scorer since Corey Perry had 43 in 2013-14.

Zegras set up the other goal, getting the 36th assist of his Calder Trophy-caliber campaign when he found Mayhew for an easy tap-in at 7:42.

Anaheim's only mistake in the first came on a bad line change that allowed Bean to charge in from the blue line for his sixth goal at 4:07.

The Blue Jackets rallied in the second period to tie it at 3. Bean blasted a shot through traffic to pull within a goal at 1:34 for his second career multigoal game. It was also his second multigoal game of the season, the first being two at Colorado on Nov. 3.

Kuraly scored into an open net off Eric Robinson's pass after the strong forechecking of Justin Danforth forced a turnover in the offensive zone, tying it up midway through the second.

"We've kind of played from behind quite a bit, which is good to know that you can play from behind and get back in games. But, sooner or later, we're gonna have to start playing from in front if we want to be a serious contender," Bean said.

NOTES: Blue Jackets defenseman Zach Werenski did not return after sustaining an upper-body injury in the first period. He appeared to have been hurt checking Ducks forward Sam Carrick into the boards 2:50 into the game. ... Blue Jackets forward Patrik Laine, who leads the team with 26 goals and 56 points, did not play because of an upper-body injury and is day-to-day. … Fowler, who also had an assist, set a new career-high with 41 points this season. … Getzlaf had two assists, bringing him to 1,017 points as he nears the end of his illustrious career.

Related
NHL

Recap: Canes Battle Past Coyotes, 5-3

GLENDALE, AZ. - The Carolina Hurricanes made it harder than it needed to be, but they pulled out a 5-3 victory over the Arizona Coyotes Monday. The line of Nino Niederreiter, Jordan Staal and Jesper Fast has been Carolina's most consistent trio all season long. However, after suffering an injury...
GLENDALE, AZ
FOX Sports

Panthers' win streak reaches 10 games with 6-1 rout of Wings

DETROIT (AP) — Anton Lundell scored twice and the Florida Panthers extended their winning streak to 10 games with a 6-1 rout of the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday. Anthony Duclair, Sam Reinhart, Maxim Mamin and Gustav Forsling also scored for the Panthers, who tied a franchise mark with their 22nd road win of the season. Spencer Knight made 33 saves.
DETROIT, MI
NHL

Predators to Host Smashville Open House at Bridgestone Arena on April 23

Season Ticket Citizens will have an exclusive window to add-on seats starting at 2:30 p.m. with the Open House starting at 5 p.m. Nashville, Tenn. (April 19, 2022) - The Nashville Predators organization will host an Open House at Bridgestone Arena on April 23 at 5 p.m. to give fans the first chance to secure seats for the 2022-23 Full and Half season ticket plans and guarantee access to every home playoff game with significant savings. Season Ticket Citizens will have an exclusive window to add-on seats starting at 2:30 p.m. and there will be special Open House savings on playoff ticketing.
NASHVILLE, TN
Yardbarker

Hellberg debuts as Red Wings backup with Nedeljkovic sick

Magnus Hellberg has yet to suit up for game action with the Detroit Red Wings, but he made his debut on the team’s bench in Tuesday’s game against the Tampa Bay Lightning. Red Wings head coach Jeff Blashill told reporters on Tuesday morning that Alex Nedeljkovic was dealing with an illness and would be considered a game-time decision against Tampa.
DETROIT, MI
NHL

Preview: Ducks Ready for Getzlaf's Final Freeway Face-Off at Honda Center

The Freeway Face-Off returns to Orange County tonight as the Ducks and Kings renew their rivalry with a home-and-home set to close a four-game season series. Tonight's game will be the penultimate NHL appearance at Honda Center for Ryan Getzlaf, who will retire at the end of the season. The Captain has collected 547 points on Honda Center ice in his 17-year career and owns 59 points against the crosstown rival Kings, the latter second-most among active NHLers.
NHL
KTVZ

Aho nets 36th as Carolina tops Coyotes 5-3, ends 2-game skid

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Sebastian Aho scored his 36th goal midway through the third period and the Carolina Hurricanes snapped a two-game skid with a 5-3 victory over the Arizona Coyotes. Nino Niederreiter, Max Domi, Vincent Trocheck and Jesper Fast also scored for the Hurricanes, who weathered an Arizona comeback try and strengthened its hold on first place in the Metropolitan Division. Carolina has 106 points, two ahead of the second-place New York Rangers. Nick Ritchie, Loui Eriksson and Alex Galchenyuk scored in the second period for the Coyotes, who trailed 3-0 and 4-1 before getting within 4-3 in the final minutes of the second period. Arizona has lost seven straight and 14 of 16.
NHL
NHL

PREVIEW: Blue Jackets finish California swing vs. Sharks

BLUE JACKETS (35-35-6) at SHARKS (29-34-12) Tuesday, 10:30 p.m. ET, SAP Center at San Jose. TV: Bally Sports Ohio, ESPN+ (outer markets) Radio: Blue Jackets radio network (97.1 The Fan flagship station) The Blue Jackets were dealt a double dose of adversity on Sunday night as the team lost a...
COLUMBUS, OH
NHL

Duchene Gets 40th Goal, Granlund Helps Preds to Shootout Win Over Flames

Saros Earns Birthday Victory as Nashville Collects Two Points Against Calgary in Potential Postseason Matchup. Matt Duchene scored his 40th goal to become the 1st player in franchise history to reach 40 in a single season, in Nashville's 3-2 shootout win. 05:11 •. Matt Duchene became the first 40-goal scorer...
NASHVILLE, TN
NBC Sports

Bordeleau's hockey IQ stands out in NHL debut with Sharks

Editor's note: Sheng Peng will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports California's Sharks coverage for the 2021-22 season. You can read more of his coverage on San Jose Hockey Now, listen to him on the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast, and follow him on Twitter at @Sheng_Peng. Thomas Bordeleau’s...
SAN JOSE, CA
FOX Sports

Vrana, Greiss lead Red Wings to 4-3 win over Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Jakub Vrana had two goals, including the tiebreaking score in the third period, to lead the Detroit Red Wings to a 4-3 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday night. The Red Wings beat Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy for the first time in 14...
TAMPA, FL
FOX Sports

Talbot shuts out Montreal in Minnesota's 2-0 win

MONTREAL (AP) — Cam Talbot had his third shutout of the season to help the Minnesota Wild to a 2-0 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday night. Talbot made 26 saves as Minnesota (48-21-7) swept the season series between the teams. Kevin Fiala scored and assisted on Matt Boldy’s goal in the third period.
NHL
FOX Sports

Flyers face the Canadiens on 6-game slide

Philadelphia Flyers (23-43-11, eighth in the Metropolitan) vs. Montreal Canadiens (20-46-11, eighth in the Atlantic) BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia aims to stop its six-game slide when the Flyers take on Montreal. The Canadiens are 13-28-4 against Eastern Conference opponents. Montreal scores 2.5 goals per game, the least in the Eastern Conference....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Rockslide survivor reunited with rescuers at Ducks game

Tanner Bergine, who survived a terrifying rockslide, was surprised by the two men that rescued him from that harrowing experience at the Anaheim Ducks game Thursday night."I was very nervous," said his wife Taylor Bergine. "I've been planning this with the Ducks since August."Taylor told her husband, a diehard Ducks fan and emergency room X-Ray technician, that he was being honored at the team's Healthcare Appreciation night. But what she didn't tell him was that Tanner was about to reunite with the two men that saved him during a rockslide in Zion National Park.In 2018, after the two got engaged,...
ANAHEIM, CA
