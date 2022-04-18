New gazebo finds home for those at Pathway

Pathway Services Unlimited has a new addition to add to the lives of those served by the agency — a new gazebo specially built to accommodate people in wheelchairs and a larger space to enjoy the day. (Peter Dazeley/Getty Images)

Pathway Services Unlimited has a new addition to add to the lives of those served by the agency — a new gazebo specially built to accommodate people in wheelchairs and a larger space to enjoy the day.

Although the location can't be shared for the privacy and safety of those living at homes, Pathway Executive Director Ryan Dowd said that others from Pathway will be able to enjoy it in addition to holding group events like cookouts.

The gazebo represents more than just a place to sit and relax. For Dowd, it's "a special gift for people that don't usually get special gifts."

"Something like this that comes along is a tribute to the guardians and family," he said.

The 12-by-24-foot gazebo is a Victorian-style structure that doesn't have any seats, allowing room for people in wheelchairs to enjoy the space and not feel cramped. It also has a wider door for ease of access and is screened in.

"There are a few last minute things that need to be done, but it's mostly ready," Dowd said.

But, it was the effort of village that made this gazebo come to life.

Dowd said that those living in homes rallied together and raised the funds. To balance the difference, one guardian stepped up.

"This one guardian was the one that got it rolling," Dowd said of the idea that was presenting six months ago. "The folks paid half, and he paid the other half."

With Dowd taking the position of executive director early this year, he is proud and excited that the gazebo is one of many things to come to benefit the lives of all that are involved with Pathway.