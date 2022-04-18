Watch: Man Walks Out of Store With $2,500 in Stolen Merchandise

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police hope new surveillance images will help them find the suspect in an officer-involved shooting outside a nightclub. Police say an officer was working a nightclub detail on Lancaster Avenue in Philadelphia’s Powelton neighborhood. They say security guards got into a fight with a man in front of the club. The man ran off, then returned, pulled out a gun and fired at the officer and a security guard, according to police. Investigators say both returned fire. The suspect got into a car and drove off. There were no major injuries. If you recognize the suspect, call Philadelphia police.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 29 DAYS AGO