Mark Leiter, Jr. Off To Rocky Start in Cubs Debut

Seiya Suzuki’s sensational MLB debut earlier this month rivals the career starts of MLB legends like Barry Bonds and Babe Ruth. Chicago Cubs outfielder Seiya Suzuki made his MLB debut early in April, and his Major League potential has been on full display ever since. In just under two weeks, Suzuki has made history multiple times and is already on track to become the NL Rookie of the Year. Suzuki was one of two players named Player of the Week presented by Chevrolet.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 18 HOURS AGO