9-year-old boy found safe after rideshare driver allegedly drives off with boy in the back seat

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 9-year-old boy has been found safe after a rideshare driver allegedly drove off with him in the back seat.

Police say two parents and the boy arrived at their destination in the 2600 block of West Huron around 7:30 p.m. Sunday.

While the parents brought the luggage inside, the boy was left asleep in the maroon 2010 Toyota minivan.

Police are investigating the circumstance surrounding the incident.

This is a developing story.