Rumors about A$AP Rocky and Rihanna unceremoniously splitting have the internet going nuts and Drake memes are going viral as a result. On Thursday (April 14), social media became abuzz after reports began to circulate that pregnant Rihanna and her unborn child's father A$AP Rocky had called it quits. The stunning claims came with the reasoning that RiRi had allegedly caught Rocky cheating on her with Fenty footwear designer Amina Muaddi. Other reports claim the couple was recently spotted at Craig's restaurant in Los Angeles and Rihanna was seen crying at the table before leaving without Rocky.

CELEBRITIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO