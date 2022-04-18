ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Miller Sisters Showdown

By Danny Mata
 2 days ago
Sports are about family, and community. That's especially true for a couple of women's lacrosse players. A pair of sisters are on opposite sides of the UCCS and CSU-Pueblo rivalry.

Morgan miller is a senior defender at UCCS.

Maddie Miller is a sophomore at CSU-Pueblo. They’re played their final regular season game against each other, and maybe their last showdown period, on March 14th.

The intensity wass there, which is to be expected given what they said earlier in the week.

“I went to my team, and I was like, 'I don’t care what happens, we cannot let them win," Morgan said before the game. "We cannot have CSU-Pueblo win. Just because it’s a rivalry, and also because it’s my sister and we’re very competitive at the Miller household.'"

"I can one-up her too," Maddie said before the game. "Coming out with this win would be good. But even if we don’t win, just having that competitiveness with my sister, I think makes me a better player too.”

They used to be teammates at Pine Creek high school, but since they’ve gotten to college, Morgan has won all three head to head showdowns. But a few days to the game, both knew what was at stake in their final guaranteed showdown. Morgan, as the big sister, can’t lose this one.

"Well, that’s not going to happen," Morgan said. "I would never live it down since it’ll be our last meeting together.”

"Getting that big push, and winning, would be important," Maddie said. "Also for myself, so then I can have one on her too. Just to make it even.”

Their first meeting of the year was cut short, when Maddie got thrown out for too many cards.

"It’s not going to happen again," Maddie said. "I’m just very aggressive sometimes.”

On game day, they both get to defend each other directly.

UCCS scores 9 first quarter goals en route to a 21-8 win.

Morgan finishes her career 4-0 against her younger sister.

"I’m feeling good," Morgan said after the match. "I’m sad that it’s over. we’re never going to take that field again, so it’s a little bittersweet.”

Even with that, it’s a great day for both sisters who can appreciate how special it is that both became college athletes, able to compete at the same time.

"It’s hard to make it to the next level," Maddie said. "(It’s great) Having her as a role model, which I'm so grateful for. Now I'm just trying to live up to her expectations, and hopefully beat some of her records.”

Morgan gives a subtle laugh at the suggestion her sister will break any of her records.

The post The Miller Sisters Showdown appeared first on KRDO .

