Columbus, OH

Blue Jackets' Vladislav Gavrikov: Finds helper in loss

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Gavrikov posted an assist, five shots on goal and a minus-2 rating in Sunday's 6-4 loss to...

www.cbssports.com

Yardbarker

Penguins Have Picked Up the Slack During Malkin’s Suspension

At the end of the second period of the Pittsburgh Penguins’ 3-2 overtime victory against the Nashville Predators on April 10, Penguins forward Evgeni Malkin and Predators defenceman Mark Borowiecki got into a tussle, with both players repeatedly shoving each other. Malkin retaliated by slashing Borowiecki’s stick from his hands and cross-checking him in the face, which the NHL Department of Player Safety picked up. The head of the department, George Parros, subsequently handed Malkin a four-game suspension along with a $190,000 fine.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Romesentinel.com

Senators stifle Comets and score four straight to win

UTICA — In a tight game Saturday night, a misplay behind their net cost the Utica Comets dearly. The Belleville Senators used the turnover to score with 14 seconds left in the second period, which would prove to be the game winner. The Senators made a big move in the playoff race with the 4-1 win, moving up from sixth to fourth in the AHL’s North Division.
UTICA, NY
NHL

Gibson gets first win since March 1, Ducks defeat Blue Jackets

ANAHEIM -- John Gibson made 31 saves to earn his first win since March 1, and the Anaheim Ducks defeated the Columbus Blue Jackets 6-4 at Honda Center on Sunday. Gibson had gone 0-10-3 in his previous 13 starts. Troy Terry had two goals and an assist, Derek Grant had...
COLUMBUS, OH
WTOP

Granlund’s shootout winner leads Predators over Flames 3-2

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Matt Duchene scored his 40th goal of the season and Mikael Granlund had the only goal of the shootout to lead the Nashville Predators to a 3-2 victory over the Calgary Flames on Tuesday night. Filip Forsberg also scored and Juuse Saros made 19 saves...
NASHVILLE, TN
CBS Sports

Sharks' Tomas Hertl: Delivers shorthanded assist

Hertl recorded a shorthanded assist, two shots on goal and a minus-2 rating in Sunday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Wild. Hertl set up a Nick Bonino tally in the third period. The helper continued Hertl's recent run at a point-per-game pace with three goals and 10 helpers in his last 13 outings. The 28-year-old forward has 62 points, 191 shots on net, 100 hits, 53 blocked shots and a minus-7 rating in 75 appearances. He's likely to be the centerpiece of the Sharks' offense next year and beyond after he signed an eight-year contract extension back in March.
NHL
MLive.com

High-powered Panthers overwhelm Red Wings to stretch win streak to 10

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings contained Florida in the first period Sunday, then the Panthers showed why they are the hottest and most explosive team in the NHL. Florida scored four unanswered goals in the second period to break the game open and defeated Detroit 6-1 at Little Caesars Arena.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Sports

Flyers' Kevin Connauton: Injured Tuesday

Connauton (leg) left Tuesday's game versus the Maple Leafs in the third period, Sam Carchidi of Philly Hockey Now reports. Connauton was hurt in the third period and didn't finish the game. With the Flyers thin on defense with injuries to Rasmus Ristolainen (upper body), Nick Seeler (lower body) and Cam York (lower body), they may need to recall a defenseman. Per Carchidi, Connauton is expected to miss time, which likely rules him out for Thursday's game versus the Canadiens at a minimum.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Flyers' Cam Atkinson: Not playing Tuesday

Atkinson (lower body) will not suit up Tuesday against Toronto, per NHL.com. Atkinson has now missed the last four games, though it appears that he could return soon. The 32-year-old was on a seven-game scoring drought prior to his injury. His next chance to suit up will be Thursday against Montreal.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Reuters

Jakub Vrana's two goals lead Red Wings past Lightning

Jakub Vrana tallied twice, including a tiebreaking, breakaway goal in the third period, to help the visiting Detroit Red Wings finally beat Tampa Bay goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy in a 4-3 win over the Lightning on Tuesday night. Oskar Sundqvist and Lucas Raymond also potted goals for the Red Wings (30-37-10,...
TAMPA, FL
KTVZ

Aho nets 36th as Carolina tops Coyotes 5-3, ends 2-game skid

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Sebastian Aho scored his 36th goal midway through the third period and the Carolina Hurricanes snapped a two-game skid with a 5-3 victory over the Arizona Coyotes. Nino Niederreiter, Max Domi, Vincent Trocheck and Jesper Fast also scored for the Hurricanes, who weathered an Arizona comeback try and strengthened its hold on first place in the Metropolitan Division. Carolina has 106 points, two ahead of the second-place New York Rangers. Nick Ritchie, Loui Eriksson and Alex Galchenyuk scored in the second period for the Coyotes, who trailed 3-0 and 4-1 before getting within 4-3 in the final minutes of the second period. Arizona has lost seven straight and 14 of 16.
NHL
CBS Sports

Wild's Cam Talbot: Starting in Montreal

Talbot will guard the road goal during Tuesday's matchup with the Canadiens, Anthony LaPanta of Fox Sports North reports. Talbot struggled in his last start Saturday against St. Louis, surrendering six goals on 30 shots en route to a 6-5 overtime defeat. He'll try to shake off that poor performance and return to the win column in a favorable road matchup with a Montreal team that's 10-23-4 at home this year.
NHL
The Detroit Free Press

Detroit Red Wings show some fight in 4-3 win over Lightning behind Thomas Greiss' 38 saves

TAMPA, Fla. — The Detroit Red Wings showed some mettle, sticking it to the two-time defending champions and enjoying the reward of a satisfying performance. They emerged from Amalie Arena on Tuesday with a 4-3 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning. It's the second time in a week the Wings have defeated an opponent that has clinched a playoff spot.
DETROIT, MI
FOX Sports

Vrana, Greiss lead Red Wings to 4-3 win over Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Jakub Vrana had two goals, including the tiebreaking score in the third period, to lead the Detroit Red Wings to a 4-3 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday night. The Red Wings beat Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy for the first time in 14...
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Monster game in victory

Ingram finished with 37 points (13-21 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 8-8 FT), 11 rebounds, nine assists, one block and one steal across 39 minutes during Tuesday's 125-114 victory over the Suns. Ingram helped propel the Pelicans to victory after a huge fourth quarter, although he was efficient throughout the entire game....
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NHL

PREVIEW: Blue Jackets finish California swing vs. Sharks

BLUE JACKETS (35-35-6) at SHARKS (29-34-12) Tuesday, 10:30 p.m. ET, SAP Center at San Jose. TV: Bally Sports Ohio, ESPN+ (outer markets) Radio: Blue Jackets radio network (97.1 The Fan flagship station) The Blue Jackets were dealt a double dose of adversity on Sunday night as the team lost a...
COLUMBUS, OH

