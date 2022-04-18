ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Blue Jackets' Cole Sillinger: Mixed results Sunday

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Sillinger scored a goal on two shots, added two hits and went minus-4 in Sunday's 6-4 loss to...

www.cbssports.com

Romesentinel.com

Senators stifle Comets and score four straight to win

UTICA — In a tight game Saturday night, a misplay behind their net cost the Utica Comets dearly. The Belleville Senators used the turnover to score with 14 seconds left in the second period, which would prove to be the game winner. The Senators made a big move in the playoff race with the 4-1 win, moving up from sixth to fourth in the AHL’s North Division.
UTICA, NY
NHL

POSTGAME 5: Buffalo Beats Flyers, 5-3

The Philadelphia Flyers lost to the Buffalo Sabres, 5-3, at the Wells Fargo Center on Sunday evening. The Sabres swept the three-game season series between the teams. In the first period, an early goal by Kevin Hayes (9th) was answered 7:20 later by a Victor Olofsson tally (power play, 19th). Late in the opening period, an Anders Bjork goal (5th) on a Flyers turnover and ill-timed attempted line change sent the Sabres to the locker room with a 2-1 lead.
BUFFALO, NY
NHL

Gibson gets first win since March 1, Ducks defeat Blue Jackets

ANAHEIM -- John Gibson made 31 saves to earn his first win since March 1, and the Anaheim Ducks defeated the Columbus Blue Jackets 6-4 at Honda Center on Sunday. Gibson had gone 0-10-3 in his previous 13 starts. Troy Terry had two goals and an assist, Derek Grant had...
COLUMBUS, OH
WTOP

Granlund’s shootout winner leads Predators over Flames 3-2

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Matt Duchene scored his 40th goal of the season and Mikael Granlund had the only goal of the shootout to lead the Nashville Predators to a 3-2 victory over the Calgary Flames on Tuesday night. Filip Forsberg also scored and Juuse Saros made 19 saves...
NASHVILLE, TN
Yardbarker

Hellberg debuts as Red Wings backup with Nedeljkovic sick

Magnus Hellberg has yet to suit up for game action with the Detroit Red Wings, but he made his debut on the team’s bench in Tuesday’s game against the Tampa Bay Lightning. Red Wings head coach Jeff Blashill told reporters on Tuesday morning that Alex Nedeljkovic was dealing with an illness and would be considered a game-time decision against Tampa.
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

High-powered Panthers overwhelm Red Wings to stretch win streak to 10

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings contained Florida in the first period Sunday, then the Panthers showed why they are the hottest and most explosive team in the NHL. Florida scored four unanswered goals in the second period to break the game open and defeated Detroit 6-1 at Little Caesars Arena.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Sports

Flyers' Kevin Connauton: Injured Tuesday

Connauton (leg) left Tuesday's game versus the Maple Leafs in the third period, Sam Carchidi of Philly Hockey Now reports. Connauton was hurt in the third period and didn't finish the game. With the Flyers thin on defense with injuries to Rasmus Ristolainen (upper body), Nick Seeler (lower body) and Cam York (lower body), they may need to recall a defenseman. Per Carchidi, Connauton is expected to miss time, which likely rules him out for Thursday's game versus the Canadiens at a minimum.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Watch: Red Wings score three goals 3:57 apart to take lead in Tampa

The Detroit Red Wings struck back with a vengeance in the second period on Tuesday after the Tampa Bay Lightning scored to take a 1–0 lead at Amalie Arena. Bolts forward Ross Colton opened the scoring for his team at the 3:28 mark of the middle frame, taking a feed from Steven Stamkos and depositing the puck into a wide-open cage. However, it didn’t take long for the Red Wings to regroup and even the score after their costly defensive breakdown.
TAMPA, FL
KTVZ

Aho nets 36th as Carolina tops Coyotes 5-3, ends 2-game skid

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Sebastian Aho scored his 36th goal midway through the third period and the Carolina Hurricanes snapped a two-game skid with a 5-3 victory over the Arizona Coyotes. Nino Niederreiter, Max Domi, Vincent Trocheck and Jesper Fast also scored for the Hurricanes, who weathered an Arizona comeback try and strengthened its hold on first place in the Metropolitan Division. Carolina has 106 points, two ahead of the second-place New York Rangers. Nick Ritchie, Loui Eriksson and Alex Galchenyuk scored in the second period for the Coyotes, who trailed 3-0 and 4-1 before getting within 4-3 in the final minutes of the second period. Arizona has lost seven straight and 14 of 16.
NHL
CBS Sports

Flyers' Cam Atkinson: Not playing Tuesday

Atkinson (lower body) will not suit up Tuesday against Toronto, per NHL.com. Atkinson has now missed the last four games, though it appears that he could return soon. The 32-year-old was on a seven-game scoring drought prior to his injury. His next chance to suit up will be Thursday against Montreal.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Reuters

Jakub Vrana's two goals lead Red Wings past Lightning

Jakub Vrana tallied twice, including a tiebreaking, breakaway goal in the third period, to help the visiting Detroit Red Wings finally beat Tampa Bay goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy in a 4-3 win over the Lightning on Tuesday night. Oskar Sundqvist and Lucas Raymond also potted goals for the Red Wings (30-37-10,...
TAMPA, FL
FOX Sports

Vrana, Greiss lead Red Wings to 4-3 win over Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Jakub Vrana had two goals, including the tiebreaking score in the third period, to lead the Detroit Red Wings to a 4-3 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday night. The Red Wings beat Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy for the first time in 14...
TAMPA, FL
The Detroit Free Press

Detroit Red Wings show some fight in 4-3 win over Lightning behind Thomas Greiss' 38 saves

TAMPA, Fla. — The Detroit Red Wings showed some mettle, sticking it to the two-time defending champions and enjoying the reward of a satisfying performance. They emerged from Amalie Arena on Tuesday with a 4-3 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning. It's the second time in a week the Wings have defeated an opponent that has clinched a playoff spot.
DETROIT, MI
Reuters

NHL roundup: Aleksander Barkov, Panthers extend winning streak to 11

April 20 - Aleksander Barkov completed a hat trick 20 seconds into overtime and the Florida Panthers rallied late to defeat the New York Islanders 3-2 Tuesday night in Elmont, N.Y., for their 11th consecutive win. Barkov got behind the defense, took a pass from Jonathan Huberdeau and slid the...
NHL

