Zurich Classic of New Orleans, team format

Long before the term vibe became standard in the lexicon of multiple generations, South Carolina’s low country essentially owned the rights to its essence. Imagine being the tournament that follows the first major of the year, and that major just happens to be the Masters. The week actually opens on Masters Sunday, when the band formerly known as Hootie and the Blowfish hosts the Monday After The Masters pro-am event in Myrtle Beach. On its heels comes the RBC Heritage on Hilton Head Island, a bit farther south in the Palmetto state. Both events have a calm to their demeanor, and they allow golf fans and competitors to segue from the intensity of a Grand Slam event to a sequence of tour events. In their honor, we should call this week’s installment Tour Strolldown. Let’s take a stroll and recap the week’s professional golf.

GOLF ・ 2 DAYS AGO