New Orleans, LA

Zurich Classic of New Orleans, team format

By ANDREA GUSSONI
Tennis World Usa
Tennis World Usa
 2 days ago
The PGA TOUR returns to TPC Louisiana this week for the Zurich Classic of New Orleans. Click here for the list of the teams set to compete. The Zurich Classic of New Orleans will use an alternating-round Four-ball and Foursomes format. The first and third rounds will be Four-ball,...

Related
Tennis World Usa

Us Open with Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson

Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson are among the members of the 122nd edition of the US Open, the third male Major of 2022 scheduled from 16 to 19 June at the Brookline Country Club (Massachusetts). The Grand Slam tournaments but not only. After returning to the field at The Masters,...
GOLF
The Spun

Golf World Reacts To Jordan Spieth’s Win On Sunday

After a rough showing at the Masters, Jordan Spieth bounced back in dramatic fashion Sunday by winning the RBC Heritage. The 28-year-old shot 13-under but it still took a playoff with Patrick Cantlay and a long missed put for Spieth to take it home. The golf world reacted to the...
GOLF
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jordan Spieth claims 2022 RBC Heritage via playoff with Patrick Cantlay for first win as a father

Even the best putters go through stretches where the hole looks small. Jordan Spieth admitted to feeling that way on Saturday. But winners know how to win, and on Sunday along the marshy shore of Calibogue Sound Spieth proved that he still knows how to find a way to close and collect the trophy, Tartan jacket and the seven-figure check that came with it (and pushed his career earnings over $50 million).
GOLF
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jordan Spieth classily keeps promise to sign autographs for fans after winning RBC Heritage playoff

Jordan Spieth’s latest win was a thrilling one, a playoff win over Patrick Cantlay at the RBC Heritage in Hilton Head. That win also showed how classy the star golfer is, thanks to two videos captured by the PGA Tour: After Spieth finished his round, he went out to fans waiting for his autograph and told them he had to wait to see if he’d be involved in a playoff, so he promised he’d come back, even if he won or not.
GOLF
The Spun

Jack Nicklaus Has Message For Jordan Spieth, Wife

On Sunday, Jordan Spieth defeated Patrick Cantlay in a playoff to win the RBC Heritage. It’s his 13th PGA Tour title of his career and second straight victory on Easter Sunday. What made this victory for Spieth so special was that it’s his first as a father. Once he...
GOLF
FanSided

RBC Heritage purse: Payout by player, finishing position

It may not compare to The Masters but the RBC Heritage purse still has a nice chunk of change for the winner and those finishing near the top of the leaderboard. RBC Heritage purse and payout by player and finishing position. The golf season really began last weekend with The...
GOLF
GolfWRX

Tour Rundown: Return of the Spieth

Long before the term vibe became standard in the lexicon of multiple generations, South Carolina’s low country essentially owned the rights to its essence. Imagine being the tournament that follows the first major of the year, and that major just happens to be the Masters. The week actually opens on Masters Sunday, when the band formerly known as Hootie and the Blowfish hosts the Monday After The Masters pro-am event in Myrtle Beach. On its heels comes the RBC Heritage on Hilton Head Island, a bit farther south in the Palmetto state. Both events have a calm to their demeanor, and they allow golf fans and competitors to segue from the intensity of a Grand Slam event to a sequence of tour events. In their honor, we should call this week’s installment Tour Strolldown. Let’s take a stroll and recap the week’s professional golf.
GOLF
Golf Channel

Live stream schedule for Zurich Classic, DIO Implant LA Open and more

Here's how you can access live streams to Golf Channel's coverage this week. Click on the link for direct access to that event (all times ET). All events on Golf Channel unless otherwise noted. Monday. 3-6PM: PGA Professional Championship, Round 2 (PGA of America) Tuesday. 3-6PM: PGA Professional Championship, Round...
GOLF
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

BetMGM Golf: PGA Tour Tournament Prize Money Payout List For 2022

Golf is in a good place with purses up $100 million overall from 2021 (totaling $1.5 billion in 2022) and there’s some real parity on the PGA Tour. This makes for some tough calls for golf betting each week. But at the same time, it makes for some exciting weekends with several tournaments coming down to the back nine on Sunday.
GOLF
Golf.com

3 picks I love at the Zurich Classic, according to a professional gambler

The pros go marching two-by-two this week as the PGA Tour moves to team competition at the Zurich Classic. The outlier format (best ball in rounds 1 and 3; alternate shot in rounds 2 and 4) gives fans a fresh look, and gamblers new variables to consider. There is no...
GOLF
Golf Channel

Watch: Jordan Spieth makes two eagles in first five holes Sunday at RBC

Jordan Spieth’s third round at the RBC Heritage included a tough finish, but he made up for it, and then some, in the first five holes of Sunday’s final round. After a par at the first, Spieth holed out for eagle from a greenside bunker at the par-5 second to reach 10 under par.
GOLF
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Zurich Classic: Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele make no apologies for being bosom buddies

There will be no apologies given this week at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans on those rare occasions when Patrick Cantlay or Xander Schauffele hits a bad shot. “We’ve seen the best of the best and the worst of the worst from each other, so there’s no need for apologies or anything like that,” Schauffele said. “We both know we’re trying our hardest.”
GOLF
Tennis World Usa

Tennis World Usa

Tennis World USA is a portal dedicated to everything about the sport of tennis. We strive to provide our readers with daily news updates from around the tennis world, as well as tennis tips and lessons so that fans can improve their own games. Our staff works tirelessly every day to make Tennis World the number one tennis destination in the United States.

