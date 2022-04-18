Braves' Marcell Ozuna: Goes deep again

Musgrove (2-0) earned the win Tuesday, allowing two runs on four hits and one walk over 6.1 innings against the Reds. He struck out seven. The right-hander served up a homer to Tommy Pham in the first inning and an RBI single to Kyle Farmer in the sixth, but he was dominant in between. Musgrove walked the last batter he faced Tuesday -- Colin Moran. It was the first walk issued by Musgrove so far this season, giving him a 21:1 K:BB through 19 innings to go along with a 1.89 ERA. The Padres are listing Nick Martinez, Yu Darvish and Sean Manaea as the starters for this weekend's series against the Dodgers, meaning Musgrove will likely get these Reds again his next time out, this time in Cincinnati.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 7 HOURS AGO