Atlanta, GA

Braves' Marcell Ozuna: Goes deep again

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Ozuna went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in a 2-1 loss...

www.cbssports.com

numberfire.com

Jacob Stallings sitting on Sunday for Marlins

Miami Marlins catcher Jacob Stallings is not in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Stallings is being replaced behind the plate by Payton Henry versus Phillies starter Zach Wheeler. In 26 plate appearances this season, Stallings has a .125 batting average with a .442 OPS,...
MIAMI, FL
KIRO 7 Seattle

Fried, Jansen mow down Dodgers as Braves stop LA streak, 3-1

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Max Fried looked right at home and Kenley Jansen was up to his old tricks on the Dodger Stadium mound. Fried opened with five perfect innings and Jansen closed for a save against his former team Tuesday night as the duo pitched the Atlanta Braves to a 3-1 victory over Los Angeles that snapped the Dodgers' seven-game winning streak.
LOS ANGELES, CA
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers Highlights: Freddie Freeman & Cody Bellinger Homer, Trea Turner’s 3-RBI Double Vs. Braves

The Los Angeles Dodgers extended their winning streak to seven games with a series-opening victory against the Atlanta Braves, but the story of the night was Freddie Freeman. Entering the game Freeman was still looking for his first home run in a Dodgers uniform. As he stepped up to the plate against his former club, it didn’t take long for the Southern California native to change that.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ESPN

Kuhl leads Rockies over Phillies 4-1, leaves with injury

DENVER -- — Chad Kuhl pitched six scoreless innings during his home debut with the Rockies before leaving with a tight right hip flexor and right hamstring, and Charlie Blackmon hit a go-ahead home run to lead Colorado over the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1 on Monday night. Kuhl (1-0) allowed...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

Eddie Rosario on Braves bench Monday

Atlanta Braves outfielder Eddie Rosario is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against left-hander Clayton Kershaw and the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Braves are holding the lefty-hitting Rosario out against the Dodgers' ace southpaw. Guillermo Heredia is starting in right field in place of Rosario and hitting eighth.
ATLANTA, GA
FOX Sports

Machado, Musgrove help Padres hand Reds 8th straight loss

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Manny Machado homered for the second consecutive game, Joe Musgrove pitched into the seventh inning and the San Diego Padres beat Cincinnati 6-2 on Tuesday night to hand the beat-up Reds their eighth straight loss. The Reds lost another player to injury when catcher Tyler...
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Padres' Joe Musgrove: Fans seven in win

Musgrove (2-0) earned the win Tuesday, allowing two runs on four hits and one walk over 6.1 innings against the Reds. He struck out seven. The right-hander served up a homer to Tommy Pham in the first inning and an RBI single to Kyle Farmer in the sixth, but he was dominant in between. Musgrove walked the last batter he faced Tuesday -- Colin Moran. It was the first walk issued by Musgrove so far this season, giving him a 21:1 K:BB through 19 innings to go along with a 1.89 ERA. The Padres are listing Nick Martinez, Yu Darvish and Sean Manaea as the starters for this weekend's series against the Dodgers, meaning Musgrove will likely get these Reds again his next time out, this time in Cincinnati.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Mercury

Phillies fall to 4-8 after second-straight loss to Rockies

C.J. Cron continues to pulverize major-league pitching and he’s a gigantic reason why the Rockies are off to an 8-3 start. The stocky first baseman hit a two-out, three-run homer to left field in the seventh inning off right-hander Jeurys Familia, lifting the Rockies to a 6-5 victory over Philadelphia Tuesday night at Coors Field.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Reds' Tommy Pham: Homers again Tuesday

Pham went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's loss to the Padres. Just as he did Monday in the series opener, Pham homered in the top of the first inning against his former team to give Cincinnati a short-lived lead. Unlike Monday, Pham was unable to follow up with additional hits, but it's encouraging nonetheless to see him swinging the bat better. Pham was 1-for-26 entering the series.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Padres' Manny Machado: Falls triple short of cycle

Machado went 3-for-4 with a two-run home run, a double and an additional run in Monday's 4-1 win over Cincinnati. Machado gave San Diego an early lead with his first-inning two-run shot to left field, and he didn't slow down from there. The veteran third baseman collected two more knocks to finish with his fourth multi-hit performance of the season. Machado is slashing .354/.404/.583 through 12 games, and he has recorded two homers, five doubles, eight RBI, 10 runs and three stolen bases.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Marlins' Jose Devers: Throwing and hitting again

Devers (shoulder) has been throwing at 90 feet and taking live batting practice at extended spring training in recent days, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. Devers is gradually upping his throwing distance and increasing his baseball activities, but he still doesn't appear to be particularly close to beginning a minor-league rehab assignment. Once he's cleared for game action, Devers will likely use nearly all of his 20-day rehab window in the minors, considering that he missed all of spring training and most of the second half of the 2021 season while recovering from surgery to repair a torn labrum in his right shoulder.
MIAMI, FL

