Newnan, GA

Margaret Crews Chambless

Newnan Times-Herald
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMargaret Crews Chambless, age 83, of Newnan, Georgia passed away on April 14, 2022 in Newnan, Georgia, daughter of the late Joseph Lee Crews and Margaret Crews. She passed away with a loving family by her side. She was a graduate of Newton County High School in Covington, Georgia...

times-herald.com

Newnan Times-Herald

James "Harold" Ham

Mr. James "Harold" Ham, 90 of Newnan, GA passed away Saturday, April 16, 2022. He was born May 31, 1931, in Boxankle, Ga to the late William Joel Ham and Frances Darden Ham. Harold grew up in Forsyth, Ga and graduated from Mary Persons High School. He joined the U.S. Navy in September 1951 and was stationed in Jacksonville, Fl with the Hurrican Hunters. He married Sara Frances Brown of Newnan on September 7, 1952, in Forsyth, GA. After his military service, they moved to Pembroke, GA to work for Ham's Chevrolet. Then moved to Atlanta to attend Southern Poly Tech and received an Associates Degree. In 1965 he went to work for R D Cole and continued inspecting water tanks until he was 75 years old. If a water tank needed inspection and there was an adventure nearby, Dad took the family with him on a few hours notice. He also operated Ham's Ornamental Iron for many years and enjoyed working in his shop and operating his equipment. Harold was a member and Deacon of Unity Baptist Church since 1964 where he enjoyed many mission trips and was pitmaster for the annual BBQ for years.
NEWNAN, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Coweta pays respects to Hawk family

Coweta said "goodbye" by paying tribute to three members of the Hawk family on Thursday on their way to Forest Lawn Memorial Park after a funeral service held at Unity Baptist Church. Thomas Richard Hawk Sr., 75, and his wife Evelyn Hawk, 75, and their 18-year-old grandson, Luke, were killed...
COWETA COUNTY, GA
beckershospitalreview.com

10 hospitals seeking RCM talent

Ten hospitals and health systems recently posted job listings seeking revenue cycle management expertise. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeking websites. 1. Antelope Valley Medical Center, based in Lancaster, Calif.,. a vice president of revenue cycle management. 2. Augusta (Ga.) University Medical Center.
HEALTH SERVICES
Newnan Times-Herald

Newnan hears from firms interested in developing Caldwell

Two firms provided formal presentations to the city of Newnan for how they would like to redevelop the 57 E. Broad St. property, the old Caldwell Tank facility. “This is an exciting project for the city of Newnan,” said Mayor Keith Brady, who stressed that no votes would be taken during the meeting.
NEWNAN, GA
On3.com

Kearis Jackson extends legacy of Georgia football spring game perfection

Kearis Jackson played high school football for Peach County high school when I worked in Macon, Ga., local TV news. I watched him grow from a dynamic recruit to a successful leader on Georgia's football team over the last several years. After injuries held Jackson back in 2021, it looks like he's ready to make a huge impact in the Dawgs' passing game again.
Newnan Times-Herald

Tommy Richard Hawk, Sr.

Tommy Richard Hawk, Sr., age 75, passed away Friday, April 8, 2022, along with his wife Evelyn Hawk and their grandson Alexander Luke Hawk. Tommy was born on April 4, 1947, in Newnan, GA to the late Robert Paul Hawk and Edna Knott Schnoor. The funeral service celebrating the life...
NEWNAN, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Barbara Jean Sloan Bugden

Mrs. Barbara Jean Sloan Bugden, 83, of Newnan, passed away Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at her home. She was born January 12, 1939, in Akron, OH to the late Wendell Vickers Sloan & Rose Nigro Sloan. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Cyril Maxwell Bugden.
NEWNAN, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Deborah Clare Howard

Deborah Clare Howard began life on April 23, 1954. She was the daughter of the late Charlie Bob Caldwell and surviving Sarah Caldwell Henderson Boswell. First and foremost, she was a child of God in whom she had absolute and never-wavering faith. She was a dedicated musician to the Lord...
NEWNAN, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Michael Maloof III

Michael “Mickey” Maloof III, 32 of Grantville, Ga., was born September 5 1989 in Atlanta. He graduated from Newnan High School and currently worked as a Manager at Waffle House. He loved playing the guitar, riding his motorcycle and spending time with friends and family. He also loved spending time with his three dogs.
GRANTVILLE, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Kathy Massey Jones Conlin

Kathy Massey Jones Conlin, age 65, passed away peacefully on April 11, 2022, after a long and brave battle with cancer. Born in Newnan on October 20, 1956, Kathy was the youngest child of the late, retired Coweta County Sheriff, George Aaron and Hazel Massey (Furlow). She spent nearly 30 years in the security industry, much of it with ADT Security. She retired from work in 2021. She was a member of Creekside Church in Cumming. Kathy was very faith based and believed in Christ as her Lord and savior.
NEWNAN, GA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

In-state 4-star EDGE commits to UGA

Sunday, Gabriel Harris Jr, a four-star EDGE from Valdosta, Georgia, has decided to stay home and commit to the Georgia Bulldogs. The 6-foot-4, 237-pound EDGE ranks as the nation’s No. 90 overall player and No. 8 outside defender in the class of 2023, per 247Sports composite. He chose to commit to UGA over schools such as Florida, Florida State, Ohio State, and eight others that he received offers from.
VALDOSTA, GA
#Elementary Education#Retirement#Newton County High School#Mercer University#Ab#Elementary School#The United States Army
Newnan Times-Herald

Commission candidates speak of growth, traffic, housing

The four candidates running for the District 2 seat in the Coweta County Board of Commissioners spoke last week in a forum put on by the Coweta County Chamber of Commerce. The four candidates — Steven Hoffman, Craig Jackson, Kenny Johnson and Bill McKenzie — set out their views on growth, traffic, infrastructure and staffing issues during the forum.
COWETA COUNTY, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Luther Henry Strickland, Jr.

“He hath shewed thee, O man, what is good; and what doth the LORD require of thee, but to do justly, and to love mercy, and to walk humbly with thy God?”. Luther Henry, "Luke" Strickland, Jr., age 92, passed away peacefully on April 13, 2022. Born in Atlanta on February 16, 1930 to the late Luther Henry Strickland, Sr. and Bertha Samons Strickland who lived in Haralson, Georgia.
NEWNAN, GA
WALB 10

Irwin County seeks first title since 1997

OCILLA, Ga. (WALB) - On the high school baseball front, we are just over a week away from the start to postseason play. One local team hoping to make a deep run hails from Ocilla, as Irwin County enters this new week as a top five team in Single-A public, much like they have done all season long.
IRWIN COUNTY, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Trinity senior wins Walter Harrison Scholarship

Nicholas Jonassen of the Trinity Christian School was named one of 14 recipients of the Walter Harrison Scholarship this year. The scholarship is sponsored by the electric cooperatives in Georgia, including Coweta-Fayette EMC. Recipients were chosen based on their academic achievements, extracurricular activities, and their service to the community. Jonassen...
COWETA COUNTY, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Gigantic potato raises funds to help cancer patients press on

A gigantic potato from the Idaho Potato Commission stopped by the Cancer Treatment Centers of America’s Newnan campus on Tuesday to help raise funds for cancer patients. The potato, loaded on a large tractor-trailer truck, arrived at the CTCA Newnan Campus on Tuesday, its only stop in Georgia for the year. The potato was there to help raise funds for Assistance in Healthcare, a program that will help cancer patients pay for their regular expenses.
NEWNAN, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Michael "Mike" Robert Twomey

Nancy & Katie invite all that knew Mike to attend his Celebration of Life Service with his requested Irish Wake to follow immediately after. Resurrection Lutheran Church, 1250 Lora Smith Rd., Newnan, Georgia 30265, Saturday, April 23, 2022 at 11 a.m. Please dress in casual attire. The Wake will occur outside under a pavilion.
NEWNAN, GA

