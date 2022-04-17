Margaret Crews Chambless

Mr. James "Harold" Ham, 90 of Newnan, GA passed away Saturday, April 16, 2022. He was born May 31, 1931, in Boxankle, Ga to the late William Joel Ham and Frances Darden Ham. Harold grew up in Forsyth, Ga and graduated from Mary Persons High School. He joined the U.S. Navy in September 1951 and was stationed in Jacksonville, Fl with the Hurrican Hunters. He married Sara Frances Brown of Newnan on September 7, 1952, in Forsyth, GA. After his military service, they moved to Pembroke, GA to work for Ham's Chevrolet. Then moved to Atlanta to attend Southern Poly Tech and received an Associates Degree. In 1965 he went to work for R D Cole and continued inspecting water tanks until he was 75 years old. If a water tank needed inspection and there was an adventure nearby, Dad took the family with him on a few hours notice. He also operated Ham's Ornamental Iron for many years and enjoyed working in his shop and operating his equipment. Harold was a member and Deacon of Unity Baptist Church since 1964 where he enjoyed many mission trips and was pitmaster for the annual BBQ for years.

NEWNAN, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO