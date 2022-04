Manchester United are set to announce Erik ten Hag as their new permanent manager once the terms of his €2m release clause from Ajax are finalised in the coming days. Negotiations over the length of the Dutchman’s deal are continuing as United close in on appointing a successor to Ole Gunnar Solskjær, with Ten Hag expected to commit either to an initial three years plus the option of another 12 months or a four-year contract lasting until 2026. It is understood that Ten Hag has been granted a key demand: to be allowed the final decision on transfers together with the club executive due to his determination that the mistakes in the market that have marred the nine years of the post-Sir AlexFerguson era should not be repeated.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO