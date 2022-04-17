ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newnan, GA

Deborah Clare Howard

Newnan Times-Herald
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDeborah Clare Howard began life on April 23, 1954. She was the daughter of the late Charlie Bob Caldwell and surviving Sarah Caldwell Henderson Boswell. First and foremost, she was a child of God in whom she had absolute and never-wavering faith. She was a dedicated musician to the...

Greater Milwaukee Today

Deborah Lynn Joers

Dec. 14, 1958 - March 23, 2022. Deborah Lynn Joers (nee Fenney), “Deb,” of Hartford passed away peacefully Wednesday, March 23, 2022 at the age of 63. Deb was born December 14, 1958 in Milwaukee, daughter of Philip J. and Kathleen J. (nee Roseland) Fenney. She married the love of her life, Gregory L. Joers, on July 31, 2018. Together they resided in Hartford and enjoyed their love of the outdoors, both enthusiasts for nature, wildlife, travel, motorcycles, ATVs and Deb’s love of horses and horseback riding. Deb’s passion for the outdoors guided her career path into land surveying and she became a registered land surveyor, a field she worked in for over 40 years. Her license plate reads LADYRLS, and Greg loves driving that car. She loved spending time at the Fenney Ridge Farm in Hixton, music and time with family and friends.
HARTFORD, WI
Newnan Times-Herald

Tommy Richard Hawk, Sr.

Tommy Richard Hawk, Sr., age 75, passed away Friday, April 8, 2022, along with his wife Evelyn Hawk and their grandson Alexander Luke Hawk. Tommy was born on April 4, 1947, in Newnan, GA to the late Robert Paul Hawk and Edna Knott Schnoor. The funeral service celebrating the life...
NEWNAN, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Kathy Massey Jones Conlin

Kathy Massey Jones Conlin, age 65, passed away peacefully on April 11, 2022, after a long and brave battle with cancer. Born in Newnan on October 20, 1956, Kathy was the youngest child of the late, retired Coweta County Sheriff, George Aaron and Hazel Massey (Furlow). She spent nearly 30 years in the security industry, much of it with ADT Security. She retired from work in 2021. She was a member of Creekside Church in Cumming. Kathy was very faith based and believed in Christ as her Lord and savior.
NEWNAN, GA
The Skanner News

Obituary: Deborah Elaine Williams

On May 5, 1957, the atmosphere shifted and the stars were realigned as one of the most phenomenal human beings, Deborah Elaine Williams, was born to Muriel and Boyce Williams, Sr. This beautiful black rose created by God was born, raised and lived her entire life in Portland, Ore. She...
PORTLAND, OR
Newnan Times-Herald

Michael Maloof III

Michael “Mickey” Maloof III, 32 of Grantville, Ga., was born September 5 1989 in Atlanta. He graduated from Newnan High School and currently worked as a Manager at Waffle House. He loved playing the guitar, riding his motorcycle and spending time with friends and family. He also loved spending time with his three dogs.
GRANTVILLE, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Barbara Jean Sloan Bugden

Mrs. Barbara Jean Sloan Bugden, 83, of Newnan, passed away Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at her home. She was born January 12, 1939, in Akron, OH to the late Wendell Vickers Sloan & Rose Nigro Sloan. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Cyril Maxwell Bugden.
NEWNAN, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

James "Harold" Ham

Mr. James "Harold" Ham, 90 of Newnan, GA passed away Saturday, April 16, 2022. He was born May 31, 1931, in Boxankle, Ga to the late William Joel Ham and Frances Darden Ham. Harold grew up in Forsyth, Ga and graduated from Mary Persons High School. He joined the U.S. Navy in September 1951 and was stationed in Jacksonville, Fl with the Hurrican Hunters. He married Sara Frances Brown of Newnan on September 7, 1952, in Forsyth, GA. After his military service, they moved to Pembroke, GA to work for Ham's Chevrolet. Then moved to Atlanta to attend Southern Poly Tech and received an Associates Degree. In 1965 he went to work for R D Cole and continued inspecting water tanks until he was 75 years old. If a water tank needed inspection and there was an adventure nearby, Dad took the family with him on a few hours notice. He also operated Ham's Ornamental Iron for many years and enjoyed working in his shop and operating his equipment. Harold was a member and Deacon of Unity Baptist Church since 1964 where he enjoyed many mission trips and was pitmaster for the annual BBQ for years.
NEWNAN, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Margaret Crews Chambless

Margaret Crews Chambless, age 83, of Newnan, Georgia passed away on April 14, 2022 in Newnan, Georgia, daughter of the late Joseph Lee Crews and Margaret Crews. She passed away with a loving family by her side. She was a graduate of Newton County High School in Covington, Georgia in...
NEWNAN, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Luther Henry Strickland, Jr.

“He hath shewed thee, O man, what is good; and what doth the LORD require of thee, but to do justly, and to love mercy, and to walk humbly with thy God?”. Luther Henry, "Luke" Strickland, Jr., age 92, passed away peacefully on April 13, 2022. Born in Atlanta on February 16, 1930 to the late Luther Henry Strickland, Sr. and Bertha Samons Strickland who lived in Haralson, Georgia.
NEWNAN, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Michael "Mike" Robert Twomey

Nancy & Katie invite all that knew Mike to attend his Celebration of Life Service with his requested Irish Wake to follow immediately after. Resurrection Lutheran Church, 1250 Lora Smith Rd., Newnan, Georgia 30265, Saturday, April 23, 2022 at 11 a.m. Please dress in casual attire. The Wake will occur outside under a pavilion.
NEWNAN, GA

