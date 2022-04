Eddie Howe has admitted keeping Newcastle in the Premier League would match anything he has achieved in his career to date.The 44-year-old famously guided Bournemouth from League Two into the top flight to make his name as a manager, but took on a major challenge when he was appointed by the club’s new owners to replace Steve Bruce as the Magpies’ head coach in November with the club five points adrift of safety.Victory over Crystal Palace on Tyneside on Wednesday evening would take Newcastle to 40 points, the traditional finishing line for those battling relegation, although many believe they are...

