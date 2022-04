KALAMAZOO, Mich. — What used to be a school for at-risk youth is now demolished, making way for expansions to the Kalamazoo Country Club. 3921 Oakland Drive used to house Lakeside Academy before it closed Summer 2020. The closure came after News Channel 3 exposed emergency procedures surrounding the restraint used on 16-year-old Cornelius Fredericks. Fredericks was injured and sent to the hospital where he later died.

KALAMAZOO, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO