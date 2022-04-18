No one hurt in Horry County residential fire

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man who was endangered and led police on a chase last week died by suicide, according to Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden. Zachary Sawyers, 36, of Myrtle Beach, was reported missing and endangered Friday morning. Friday afternoon, he was involved in a chase with Horry County police, who […]
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A 42-year-old woman died early Sunday morning in a crash in Myrtle Beach, according to the Horry County Coroner’s Office. The Horry County Coroner’s Office identified the woman as Mayte Ramirez Lopez from Mexico. The coroner’s office says Ramirez has been living in the Myrtle Beach area. The crash happened […]
Editor’s Note: Police clarified Wednesday afternoon that the two people killed were on a motorcycle. MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people were killed in a crash Tuesday evening on the Highway 17 Bypass in Myrtle Beach, according to authorities. Chevon Washington, 27, of Ridgeville, and Michelle Murdaugh, 30, of Moncks Corner, were both killed […]
MARION, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was flown to a hospital Friday after a crash on Highway 501 in Marion County, according to officials. At about 12:30 p.m., troopers were sent to the area of Highway 501 and SC 41 for a crash with injuries. Marion Fire & Rescue Chief Jeremy Bass said three people […]
HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was killed and another person hurt early Monday morning when an SUV collided with a firetruck just outside Hartsville, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. The crash killed Christopher Wayne McManus, 42, of Batesburg, South Carolina, Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee said. It happened about 12:45 a.m. on […]
HAMPTON, S.C. (AP) — A shooting at a club in Hampton County, South Carolina, early Sunday left at least nine people injured, authorities said. It was the second mass shooting in the state in as many days. The State Law Enforcement Division said in an email there were no reported fatalities in the Easter morning […]
GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) — A person died Saturday night after falling off a bridge in Greenville, authorities said. Greenville police were called at 9:08 p.m. to the Liberty Bridge in Falls Park in Greenville. The death was confirmed by the Greenville County Coroner’s Office. Details are limited at this time. Stay with 7NEWS for updates.
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County police seized nearly $300,000 and drugs from a Myrtle Beach area home as part of a narcotics investigation. Kelly Brosky, 43, and Dwayne Dunaway, 58, both of Myrtle Beach, were arrested and charged with possession with intent to distribute heroin, according to police. Police opened an investigation in […]
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Revenue has announced the arrest of a Summerville woman for allegedly forging and furnishing a tax document. SCDOR agents arrested Aja Raniesha Simone Prioleau, 32, of Summerville, after she allegedly sent a forged certificate of pardon from the State Department of Probation, Pardon and Parole […]
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - One person was killed in a crash early Tuesday morning in Anderson, according to Anderson County Coroner Greg Shore. Troopers with Highway Patrol said around 1 a.m. a motorcyclist was heading east on Doubletree Driver near Mayci Way when they lost control of the motorcycle and spilled into the road. The motorcyclist then continued off the left side of the road and hit a concrete barrier.
HONEA PATH, S.C. — Adog owner was in court Thursday morning after an Upstate woman was injured during a 'vicious' dog attack in Abbeville County, South Carolina, deputies say. (Video of first part of the court hearing below.) Kyleen Waltman, a 38-year-old mother of three, was attacked by the...
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A Myrtle Beach man has been accused of stealing drugs from a CVS in Little River while a registered pharmacist, according to warrants obtained by News13. Korey Patrick Gallagher, 30, of Myrtle Beach, was arrested on Monday and charged with three counts of theft of controlled substances. On Feb. 23, […]
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Two women are accused of theft after they allegedly stole several items from a friend’s apartment that one was staying in without permission. According to the Charleston Police, Melissa Dzienny (39) and Franchesca Camarda (35) are both facing burglary charges. A report reads that the victim had just recently been released […]
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach police seized hundreds of grams of drugs and four people were arrested after a “lengthy” investigation into the sale of drugs on the north end of the city. Jamie Green, 45, of Lake Waccamaw, North Carolina, James Kearney, 42, of Myrtle Beach, Claudia Pieterse, 30, of Conway, and […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- A Summerville man is facing charges after he got into a scuffle over his car being towed on Wednesday evening. North Charleston Police Department officers responded to Robertson Blvd in North Charleston around 12:30 p.m. in reference to a reported assault. Upon arrival, officers met with the victim who stated that […]
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The daughter of a man accused of killing two law-enforcement officers in Florence County in 2018 was arrested Saturday and charged with driving under the influence and other charges, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. Kellie Hopkins was arrested after troopers got a tip about a reckless driver and […]
