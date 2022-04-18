No one hurt in Horry County residential fire

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - One person was killed in a crash early Tuesday morning in Anderson, according to Anderson County Coroner Greg Shore. Troopers with Highway Patrol said around 1 a.m. a motorcyclist was heading east on Doubletree Driver near Mayci Way when they lost control of the motorcycle and spilled into the road. The motorcyclist then continued off the left side of the road and hit a concrete barrier.

