Bradley Central graduate Rhyne Howard went through her first practice as a pro on Monday. She hit the floor with the Atlanta Dream. The Dream made Howard the top pick in the WNBA Draft last week, and they’re looking to the former Kentucky guard to turn around their team. Atlanta went 8-24 last season. For Howard, she was glad to get her first professional workout under her belt.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO