Tallahassee, FL

Archer's Damoni Harrison commits to Tallahassee Community College

By From Staff Reports
gwinnettprepsports.com
 2 days ago

Archer senior Damoni Harrison committed Friday to the...

www.gwinnettprepsports.com

WJHG-TV

Sneads alum enjoying terrific season with FSU softball team

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Michaela Edenfield’s performance so far this season is helping Florida State make some serious waves in the ACC! The 2019 Sneads graduate, after redshirting last season, has become one of the Seminoles’ main offensive weapons this season. The six-foot-one-inch catcher is hitting .316, the fourth best average on the team. She leads the squad with 15 homers, which is tied for the ACC lead. And her 45 runs batted in also leads FSU and is third in the ACC. She also leads the team with a .992 slugging percentage. All that helping Florida State to a 39-5 overall record and a 13-5 mark within the conference. I asked Michaela if she’s surprised even herself with these eye-popping numbers?
SNEADS, FL
WJHG-TV

Morgan Mayhan the Gators backstop, on her way to the University of Florida

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -There’s no debate Wewahitchka’s Morgan Mayhan is a team player. Catching for Haley Guffey, one of the areas top pitchers, and filling in the gaps when she’s needed. ”We didn’t have an experienced outfielder, so Morgan stepped up in that role and played outfield for a game.” Wewa head coach Justin Smith tells us. “That’s a big team leader. She’s not selfish. She’s just a team player all around.” It isn’t just on the diamond that the senior is stepping up. Ranked number 2 in her 2022 class, the catcher has a 4.2 GPA. “I feel like it’s extremely important” says Morgan “to do well in the classroom because if I do well in the classroom, I can do even better out here. I feel like academics is way more important than sports, but sports is also important. I don’t know. It makes me feel good to do good academically.” Morgan will be attending the University of Florida planning to become a pharmacist, but as she prepares for her future, she hopes the lessons she has learned on the Lady Gator softball team will help prepare her. “I just feel like being on this team, we all know our responsibilities, and we know that we have to good for each other. I feel like the responsibility part, I’m pretty responsible because of this team.” says Mayhan. Coach Smith adds “I believe she might be a doctor one day, as smart as she is and the talent she is. She’s a special, special girl.”
WEWAHITCHKA, FL
The Spun

Longtime NFL, College Football Coach Died On Friday

A longtime NFL and college football assistant coach died on Friday. Bob Harrison, a longtime NFL and college football assistant coach, died at the age of 80 on Friday, according to multiple reports. The former assistant coach and scout passed away following a lengthy illness. Harrison was a longtime assistant...
NFL
WMBB

Arnold baseball earns season sweep over Mosley

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) – The Arnold baseball team rallied in the 7th inning to take down Mosley 4-2 on the road, picking up their first season sweep ever over the Dolphins. Freshman Cooper Moss led the way on the mound for Arnold and had the eventual game-winning hit with a three-RBI double in the […]
LYNN HAVEN, FL
WMBB

Blountstown softball picks up road victory over Bay

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Blountstown softball team put on a scoring clinic as they defeated Bay 24-6 on the road Monday night. The Tigers improved to 4-12 and will host Altha Tuesday, April 19. The Tornadoes fell to 2-13 and will visit Vernon on Tuesday, April 19.
BLOUNTSTOWN, FL
WMBB

Three local tennis teams advance to 2A Region Finals

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – The South Walton boys and girls tennis teams, as well as the Bay boys, advanced to the Class 2A Regional Finals on Tuesday. The Rutherford girls fell 3-4 to Santa Fe ending their season, but Isabel Cedeli and Mbongta Awangtang both qualified to state for the Rams. The South […]
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
WCJB

High school baseball: Big wins for Columbia, Santa Fe

(WCJB) -The Columbia Tigers entered Tuesday ranked No. 4 in Class 5A in the latest FHSAA rankings. Then the Tigers backed it up by winning on the road at Buchholz, 6-4 to reach 14-4 overall. Columbia pulled away by scoring five runs in the third inning. The Bobcats (13-6) were...
SANTA FE, FL
Northwest Florida Daily News

SoWal's Allen named Daily News Volleyball Coach of the Year

FORT WALTON BEACH — When told of her Daily News Volleyball Coach of the Year award — the fruits of putting together the toughest schedule on the Emerald Coast, destroying rivals and topping the Daily News Power Ranks all season — South Walton coach Meaghan Allen couldn't help but think of her husband, Scott. He's a man of innumerable Coach of the Year honors, after all. ...
News4Jax.com

News4JAX Super 6 baseball: Bartram Trail moves back in to rankings

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The News4JAX Super 6 baseball rankings will be published each Tuesday through the end of the regular season. Results are through April 18 games. 1. (1) St. Johns Country Day (15-2, Class 2A) Quality wins: Bolles, Don Bosco Prep (NJ), Episcopal, Houston County (Ga.), Huntington Beach...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Orlando Sentinel

TFA at Bishop Moore baseball among Wednesday’s top games

Orlando area high school baseball teams have limited time to prepare for the Florida High School Athletic Association playoffs as just two weeks remain in the regular season. District tournaments begin May 2 throughout the state. Games played through the end of this week will count toward district seeding, which is determined by FHSAA power rankings. A look at Wednesday’s top games to watch ...
ORLANDO, FL
Anniston Star

Recruiting: Jacksonville's Wilson all set for Albany State

JACKSONVILLE — Molly Wilson comes in a volleyball hitter’s package at 5-foot-11, but a volleyball setter she is. “I like to run the floor,” she said. She ran it well as a four-year starter for Jacksonville High School, and she’ll get the chance to set for Albany State University, an NCAA Division II school based in Albany, Ga. The Golden Eagles senior celebrated her signing with the Golden Rams during a ceremony Monday in the Jacksonville High library.
JACKSONVILLE, AL

